The Defiance City Board of Education met in executive session following its regular meeting Wednesday (see related story, Page A1), to discuss the annual evaluations of superintendent Bob Morton, and CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher.
After returning to regular session, board president Wes Moats shared the board members rated both Morton and Swisher, “very skilled” following their evaluations.
Both Morton and Swisher were approved for a 3% raise for 2021-22, and both were approved for a one-time COVID-19 pandemic stipend of 3% (the same percentage approved for other employees of the district).
“Starting with Mr. Morton, we as a board were very pleased with his leadership skills during a very challenging (pandemic) year, he was able to operate the school with as little disruption as possible,” said Moats. “We really appreciate all his involvement in the community as well, and how he champions our school district.”
Moats went on to explain the board has set a pair of goals for Morton for 2021-22.
“What we want Bob to work on this year is our strategic plan, and to continue to be a promoter of our district,” said Moats.
Turning his attention to Swisher, Moats said: “We as a board believe that Cheryl is a ‘very skilled’ treasurer and a very valuable asset to our district. We have full faith in Cheryl’s ability to perform her job, especially keeping track of the five-year forecast for Defiance City Schools.”
As far as goals for Swisher for the upcoming school year, Moats stated: “We want Cheryl to prepare and plan for the renewal levy that will be coming up in calendar year 2022, and to continue working with the district finance committee so that everyone understands why we will be in need of those funds.”
Moats went on to thank his fellow board members, for their cooperation during the evaluation process.
“Our board is a very cohesive unit, and we worked well together to get through this process,” said Moats. “I can’t thank our members enough for taking the time to fill out the evaluations, it made my job very easy to do.”
