Defiance City Schools superintendent Bob Morton discussed back-to-school scenarios for the fall during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening.
The board approved contracts with the Defiance City Education Association and OAPSE Local 9 employees, as well as discussed graduation (see related story, Page A1).
When the meeting turned to new business, board member Garry Rodenberger asked Morton, “What will happen at the beginning of the next school year?”
Morton explained that on Wednesday, he took part in a planning meeting of county superintendents, that also included Defiance County Health Department commissioner Jamie Gerken. In addition, Morton is chairman of a four-county task force to discuss how school could work in the fall for area schools.
“The county health commissioners believe we will receive guidance (from the state) sooner rather than later, hopefully before the end of the month,” said Morton. “It’s real simple, we’re going to have to be ready to go back to school traditionally, to go back in some alternate fashion or be ready to go back remotely.
“I think we have to put together those plans and be ready to go, any way it is,” continued Morton. “Things are changing literally every day, and today we all discussed our concerns, of which mine are, transportation, food service and extra-curriculars. We are going to need guidance, and information from our community.”
The superintendent went on to explain that Gerken spoke of each district taking a common-sense approach to the new school year, and that she supports the superintendents in the county.
“We are putting together a survey that I will share with you (the board of education) at our June 22 meeting that we plan to share with the public,” said Morton. “After it’s sent out to the public, we will ask our parents/guardians to return it to us quickly, so we can share that information with you at our July meeting.
“As of right now, all options are on the table, but that could change if 50% or more of our parents tell us they are leery about sending their kids back to school,” added Morton. “We expect there will be changes to policies and some of our handbooks due to this, if we don’t come back to school fully in the fall.”
Said board president Cathy Davis: “I believe when it’s all said and done, the state is going to allow local school boards to make the final decisions, based on guidelines from county health departments. It will be nice to get those surveys back to see what the public wants.”
Said Morton: “This could all change based on how bad the expected second wave of infections go, too. We are going to be prepared for that as well, but I know that at this point, people are ready to get back to normal.”
