BRYAN — Music students from Defiance High School participated in an adjudicated event on Saturday and brought home high marks.
BRYAN — Music students from Defiance High School participated in an adjudicated event on Saturday and brought home high marks.
Band Director Cathy Booth said that several soloists and ensembles performed at Bryan High School Saturday in the Ohio Music Educators' Association District 1 Solo and Ensemble. With band and choir combined Booth said that 41 soloists and 13 ensembles received superior ratings (the highest rating possible). Receiving excellent ratings were 18 soloists and five ensembles while one student received a good rating.
Booth said that preparations for the yearly event began in November.
The students who participated are as follows:
Solos with "superior" ratings
• Breanna Armstrong
• Colleen Bachman
• Evan Becher
• Lucian Brecht
• Jillian Cameron
• George English
• Cassidy Franklin
• Victoria Gerencser
• Reese Grahn
• Kolton Greear
• Aero Hahn
• Savannah Hahn
• Cameron Hall
• Anna Hasselbring
• Joseph Hasselbring
• Brock Hazelton
• Eliseo Hernandez — two solos
• Cydne Holmes
• Sparrow Kern
• Kendallyne Kroeckel
• Casey Krueger
• Ramon Kulwicki — three solos
• Sunny Lloyd
• Reily Lopez Palacios
• Dameon Malone
• Isaiah Martinez
• Everett Price
• Emma Pry
• Izaiah Ramos
• Alexa Rittner
• Ella Rohdy
• Kaden Salaz
• Kenneth Schlosser
• Jacob Schnitkey — two solos
• Grey Sherry
• Zack Stephens
• Andrew Sweeney — two solos
• Mia Vasquez
• Drake Wenninger — two solos
Solos with "excellent" ratings
• Mabel Adams
• Joshua Bolman
• Hailey Brinck
• Alexia Cruz
• Brooke Davis
• Ashton English
• Adi Flores
• Levi Gerencser
• Joseph Hasselbring
• Cydne Holmes
• Isabelle Janowiecki
• Ava Newman
• Sadie Phillips
• Isabelle Siler
• Delaney Speidell
• Faith Ward
• Aubre Wolford-Garcia — two solos
Solo with "good" rating
• Brooke Davis
Solo in festival participation category
• Keara Lantz
Ensembles with "superior" ratings from symphonic band:
• Woodwind Choir
• Woodwind Trio
• Sax Trio
• Clarinet Quartet
• Flute Choir
• Brass Choir
• Trombone Trio
Percussion Ensemble
From Concert Band:
• Woodwind Trio
• Low Brass Trio
• Percussion Ensemble
• Mallet Ensemble
From combined bands:
• Trumpet Trio
Ensembles with "excellent" ratings from concert band:
• Woodwind Choir
• Flute Choir
• Sax Trio
• Two Brass Choirs
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.