Kameron Brown, a junior at Defiance High School, captured first place in Defiance County in this year’s Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Brown’s essay now moves on to district competition. Shown with Brown (center) are Ric Booher (left), VFW 3360 adjutant; and Jim Seymour, VFW 3360 commander.
