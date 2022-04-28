The Defiance City Schools board met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the awarding of a high school diploma to Joseph Kolb, the renewal of a tax levy and the success of the DALC program.
The board approved the awarding of a high school diploma to Joseph E. Klob who left school to fight in the Vietnam War as part of the United States Army as a specialist 4th class and served from July 21, 1967-July 20, 1970.
A resolution also was passed to proceed with the process of placing a five-year emergency renewal levy on the ballot this November. District CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher reminded that the levy “collects a fixed sum of money, not a fixed rate of money, which is why the millage changed every year.”
And she reported that the county auditor has certified the amount and rates for 5.41 mills for each dollar of evaluation for 2023. The levy brings in $1.58 million annually for five years.
The levy will not be an increase to what is being paid now, “because it’s a fixed sum levy (and) the millage is adjusted to only collect that amount of money,” Swisher said.
Superintendent Bob Morton commented that he believed that the tax levy was originally passed in 1996.
The director of alternative education, Jacob Moser, reported that the Defiance Alternative Learning Center (DALC) has had over the first 150 days 219 referrals with 50% of students coming one time and percentages continuing to go down with successive referrals.
These are in-school suspensions for students who would have normally served out-of-school suspensions. Instead they are serving it at the the DALC and having help with their school work instead of missing days.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved students for graduation.
• heard that the academic awards ceremony for the Class of 2022 will be held on May 18.
• was informed that the junior and senor prom is Saturday at the Defiance Eagles with the after-prom at Defiance High School.
• heard that the annual Sousa Concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 8.
• learned that the senior citizen breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. on May 11 at the high school.
• accepted one resignation.
• discussed the possibility of an electric audit to see if the school has been overcharged on its electric bills.
• was informed that the teacher recognition breakfast will be held on May 25.
• looked at updating contracts and implementing the Juneteenth holiday for approximately 40 employees.
