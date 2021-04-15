The Defiance City Board of Education learned about the district receiving an award for transparency, and briefly discussed when the public will be able to return to in-person school board meetings on Wednesday evening.
In addition, the board heard about plans for prom and graduation (see related story, Page A2)
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher informed the board the district received the Highest Achievement in Open and Transparent Government Award from the Auditor of the State of Ohio, for the reporting period of July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
Swisher shared this is the first year for the award and that the district received four stars, the highest rating.
“This means we hit enough of the best practices to be an open and transparent government agency,” said Swisher.
“Congratulations and well done, Cheryl,” said board president Wes Moats.
To be eligible for the award, a district must implement the following best practices (note, these suggestions are not required by Ohio’s Sunshine Laws):
• The public office employs a method to track public records requests, such as record requested, date received and date provided.
• To assist the public in making a request for records the public office has standard request forms that are available for the public, as well as for the staff to use when a request is made via phone.
• The public office provides an acknowledgment to the requestor when a public records request is received, consistent with how the request was made.
• To assist the public in making a request for records, the public office has publicized (website, public records poster, etc.) the name or office title of the records custodian and his/her contact information. Further, the public office’s staff has been trained on how to route public records requests to the record custodian, who also has been trained on fulfilling the public records requests, including guidelines for negotiating ambiguous or large requests.
• All elected officials or their designees, as well as community school administrators, have taken the required public-records training within the applicable time frame.
• The public office has an online presence that provides the office’s agendas, policies, and schedules.
• The public office has an online presence that provides access to official documents, such as the annual budget, salaries, and contact information.
Under old business, board member Garry Rodenberger asked superintendent Bob Morton when he anticipates the public being allowed to attend board meetings in person again?
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has given school districts and government entities that hold public meetings the ability to suspend public participation in an effort to keep the public safe.
On Wednesday, Morton shared it could be very soon when the public could attend meetings in person.
“I think if we can get through probably the first May meeting, we can open it back up,” said Morton. “We will be limited on capacity to the room, but we could have people interested in coming in the commons area where we could broadcast the meeting, and when they wanted to speak, come into the room one at a time.
“Another solution would be to potentially host the meeting in the commons area, which would allow for more people to be in the same space,” added Morton. “I think we should also continue to livestream our meetings on our YouTube channel (after it opens back up to the public) as well.”
The board met in executive session to discuss personnel, discuss the purchase or sale of property and to prepare for conducting or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions.
No action was taken following executive session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.