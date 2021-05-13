The Defiance City Board of Education was given and update on a student vaccination clinic that recently took place for students ages 16-18 (with parental permission) during the regular meeting of the board Wednesday.
In addition, the board handled several personnel matters, including the hiring of Travis Cooper as varsity football coach (see related story, Page B1).
Meanwhile, the five-year fiscal forecast and the payoff of debt were also discussed (see related story, Page A1).
In his report, superintendent Bob Morton shared 40 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine (38 students, two adults) were administered during a student vaccine clinic at Defiance High School April 30. The clinic was held in partnership with the Defiance County General Health Clinic and Rite Aid.
“Everyone who was vaccinated on April 30 will be back May 21 to receive their second dose,” said Morton. “I’m sure you’ve seen in the news that the Pfizer vaccine is now approved for youth as young as 12, but with 11 days left of school, I don’t see us holding a clinic, due to the second vaccine taking place when school is out.”
In other business the board:
• approved the April financial reports.
• OK’d policy #3220 — Standards-based teacher evaluation, effective Aug. 1.
• accepted the resignation of Joe Pennington, high school assistant principal, effective July 31
• accepted the resignations of the following individuals at the end of 2020-21: Jenna Gibson, high school Spanish teacher; Michaela Reiser, speech/language pathologist; Haylee Ziegler, Spanish teacher and National Honor Society advisor.
• approved the following employments, effective for 2021-22: Elizabeth Lewis, associate director of student services; Rebecca Diaz, Spanish teacher; and Mary Bowling, speech/language pathologist.
• OK’d the following summer school personnel: High school — Rhonda Haviland, James Kerr, Pat Murphy and Steve Rittenour. Middle school — Cindy Cereghin, Lisa Phipps, Amanda Rettig, Nick Allen, Melissa Barnhart, Daniel Crowe and Melissa Morton. Elementary school — Stacy Elchinger, Emily Starnes, Lisa Weaver, Rachel Windhorst and Olivia Fett.
• approved the transfer of Pam Carnahan, from elementary dish room three hours per day, to elementary server, three hours per day, effective May 10.
• OK’d the following summer help, as needed: Kathy Bauer, Lana Kiessling, Alexis Kiessling, Sherry Baldwin, Keri Shannon and Rana Bloomfield.
• voted for the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Brock Bergman, supervisor of athletic events; Travis Cooper, hear varsity football; Jolene Williams, head volleyball, summer volleyball; Brooke McCarrier, varsity assistant volleyball; Libby Burkhart, junior varsity assistant volleyball; Rick Weaver, head boys’ golf; Jake Oberlin and Jacob Moore, volunteer boys’ golf; Pat Murphy, head girls’ golf; Jenny Vincent, head girls’ soccer; Alex Hartman and Claire Turner, girls’ soccer assistants (shared); Amy McDonald, head girls’ tennis; Ed Stephens, volunteer girls’ tennis; Melissa Morton, head cheer; Alexandra Milano, volunteer assistant cheer; Cheyann Turner, freshman cheer; Kim Nichols, football concessions (shared), basketball concessions; Cheri Miller, football concessions (shared); Kathy Bauer, middle school fall concessions, winter concessions; Chris Vogelsong and Katrina Horvath, middle school boys’ and girls’ cross country (shared).
• approved the following one-year teacher contracts: Elementary — Emily Cikity, Susan Goff, Kelly Hasselbring, Hannah Weidemen and Jessie Wolfrum. Middle school — Daniel Crowe, Tana Kappen, and Samantha Schulte. High school — Brock Bergman, Travis Cooper, Tom Held, Bethany Lamb and Tom Mutchler.
• approved the following two-year teacher contracts: Elementary — Linnea Arps, Reggie Beck, Cassandra Brown, Angela Buchanan, Megan Davis, Kimberly Engel, Tammy Fedele, Elizabeth Frankart, Cassie George, Britt Gerken, Lesley Hange, Ashley Headley, Lauren Lehman, Chelsie Powell, Haley Rufenacht, Kristen Smiddy and Nikki Wiemken. Middle school — Nick Allen, Amanda Barger, Melissa Barnhart, Brandon Behnfeldt, Austin Carr, Danielle Fuhrmann, Jennifer Long, Jacob Moser, Kara Pieracini, Jessica Sharp, Brier Stabler and Jolene Williams. High school — Julie Hoffer, Christa Jones, Mandy Keck, Shannon Lamb, Bryn Lehman, Alexandra Milano, Jacob Moore, Pat Murphy, Sara Ohm, Deb Rogers, Collin Trudel and Eric West.
• approved the following continuing teacher contracts: Elementary — Kathleen Batt and Harmony Beck. Middle school — Megan Cordes, McKayla Jackson and Sarah Kryling. High school — Kelly Gerken and Kate Smolik.
• OK’d membership into the OHSAA for 2021-22.
• voted for the following agreements: with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities for services from Aug. 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 at a cost of $5,000 per student; and with the Northwest State Community College Early Childhood/Paraprofessional Education program for a period of two years beginning July 1, 2021.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with Defiance College for the hosting of teaching education candidates from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• OK’d the updated list of substitute teachers from the NwOESC.
• accepted the following donations: A Besson trombone from Tim Booth with an estimated value of $100; $140 from the Defiance Elementary PTO for fruit and veggie trays to the elementary school for teacher appreciation; and $819.42 from the Defiance Football Alumni Association to purchase 16 rubber bumper plates, at 25-pounds each, for the stadium weight room.
