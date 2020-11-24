The remote learning plan for students at Defiance Middle/High School and the COVID-19 dashboard on the district website were presented to the Defiance City Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening.
In addition, the board was presented the five-year fiscal forecast and heard discussion about the Fair School Funding Plan (see related story, Page A2).
Superintendent Bob Morton presented the Defiance City Schools COVID-19 dashboard to the board, which can be found on the district website, defiancecityschools.org. Morton explained the dashboard is updated on an hourly basis as needed every school day.
According to the dashboard, as of Nov. 23, there have been 18 positive student cases; five positive staff cases; 12 students cleared to return (three as of Nov. 23); three staff cleared to return (one as of Nov. 23); 205 school exposures quarantining students; three school exposures quarantining staff; 114 non-school exposures quarantining students; 10 non-school exposures quarantining staff; 120 school exposure quarantined students cleared to return; and 55 non-school exposures cleared to return (18 as of Nov. 23).
“This is required by the state by Gov. DeWine,” said Morton. “I literally have this up on my computer, between the county health department, myself and the building principals, we access this one spreadsheet, and every hour I update it as needed throughout the day.”
On Nov. 18, Morton informed parents/guardians of students attending Defiance Middle/High School that the district would enact its remote learning plan from Nov. 23-Dec. 7 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and students who need to be quarantined.
During Monday’s meeting, the board learned how Defiance Middle School and Defiance High School were handling remote school days for those students.
The schedule for both buildings is as follows:
• Classes begin at 8:30 a.m.
• Teachers will be in their classrooms all day and are available between 8-8:30 a.m. to answer emails or phone calls.
• Teachers will use Google Meet to teach, take attendance and be available during class time, with each teacher providing a Google Meet code within their Google Classroom.
• Attendance will be taken daily for being in Google Meet class.
• Students must be present in the Google Meet session to get attendance credit, and remain in the meeting until the teacher ends it.
• School work will be done through Google Classroom or any other platform a teacher utilizes.
• All school work must be turned in on the due date assigned by the teacher.
• Students are not expected to be online during their lunch and study hall periods.
The following proper meeting etiquette also must be followed.
• Students must use school-appropriate language.
• Students are asked to mute themselves until it is their turn to talk.
• The school dress code applies with the exception of hats, school-appropriate hats may be work during meetings.
• Students are asked to remain still while in a meeting and not be up walking around.
• Students are asked to not eat during meetings.
• Students are asked to not have other people in the meeting with them.
Any students receiving special education services are expected and encouraged to attend in-person school. Intervention specialists have contacted students/parents for arrangements.
Any student who does not have connectivity to the internet at home, or is in need of supervision, is permitted to attend school on a normal schedule. On Monday, approximately 60 students were in attendance. Transportation is offered for those students who attend in person and run at the regularly-scheduled times.
“Most importantly, I can report to you today that I came out to the building and talked with both middle school and high school teachers,” said Morton. “About 2 p.m. I got a call from Mr. (Matt) Carr (Defiance Middle School principal) about the number of kids who didn’t log in today. He told me that number was only eight. I found out from Mr. (Jay) Jerger (Defiance High School principal) there were only 11 who didn’t log in.
“I heard from the teachers and students that it felt like the first day of school,” added Morton. “I would like to tell you it went off without a hitch, but there were a few hiccups, but overall it went very well. I would like to thank the principals and staff for outlining expectations and preparing for this so we could do this.”
