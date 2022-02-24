Defiance City Schools Board of Education met with a light agenda Wednesday.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Defiance City Education Association to allow bereavement leave for a parent-in-law.
In personnel issues, board members accepted the resignation of Erin Killion as fiscal specialist effective March 3. She has served the district for six years in the eight-hours per day, three-days per week position. She was employed as a substitute/consultant for the business office at $19.77 per hour as needed.
The high school program of studies and scheduling handbook for 2022-23 was approved by the board as presented. One change noted was the addition of the elective film course, which is “piggybacked” with the journalism course. Scheduling for next year begins March 1.
Administrative reports were heard from Sheri Steyer, assistant superintendent; Beth Lewis, associate director of student services; Jacob Moser, director of alternative education; Deanne Held, K-2 principal; Teresa Pfeiffer, 3-5 principal; Matt Carr, middle school principal; Jay Jerger, high school principal; and Andrew Eckhart, technology coordinator.
Board members accepted two donations. The Defiance Police Officer’s Association (DPOA) donated 10 C.A.T. (combat application tourniquets) for education and training purposes at an approximate value of $225. Arthur Law Firm Co, LPA donated $400 to be used for the high school boys tennis team.
In the superintendent’s report, Bob Morton highlighted upcoming March dates. Kindergarten registration beings March 1. The high school musical Beauty and the Beast will be held March 10, 12 and 13 at the community auditorium. The end of the third quarter is March 11, and the return to Daylight Savings Time is March 13.
The high school baseball team trip to Florida is March 18-25, coinciding with spring break March 21-25.
In other action, the board:
• approved financial reports as approved by chief financial officer/treasurer Cheryl Swisher.
• approved the second reading on policy and administrative guideline revisions.
• approved minutes of the Feb. 9 regular board meeting.
• adopted a resolution proclaiming March 2022 as Music in Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month.
• approved changes to the student activity budgets as presented by Swisher.
• held an executive session to discuss the possible sale or purchase of real estate, with no action taken when back in open session.
