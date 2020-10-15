The Defiance City Board of Education met in regular session on the stage of the Defiance Community Auditorium Wednesday evening, to showcase renovations that have taken place at the space, located in downtown Defiance.
An open house was held prior to, and following the meeting, to allow the public to see the renovations for themselves (see related story, Page A1).
Prior to the regular meeting, the annual records commission meeting was held.
During the regular meeting, superintendent Bob Morton updated the board on important upcoming dates, including teacher conferences, the end of the first nine weeks of school, Election Day and Veterans Day.
“It’s hard to believe after all the planning that has gone into starting the school year that the first nine weeks will be complete on Oct. 23,” said Morton. “We have several days coming up for parent-teacher conferences, Election Day (Nov. 3) is coming up and Veterans Day (Nov. 11) will be here soon as well. Unfortunately we can’t do an in-person event this year for Veterans Day, but we are planning a virtual celebration for our veterans.”
In new business, board member Chris Oberlin congratulated the eighth-grade volleyball team for finishing the season undefeated, while board member Garry Rodenberger also highlighted that the seventh-grade football team is 7-0. The board, and Morton, congratulated all the fall athletes in the district.
“I would like to thank the administration, the teachers, coaches, students and families for all their support of our programs,” said Morton. “Everyone has done a tremendous job of following protocols so that we all can stay safe. I want our families, and especially our students who have not been able to attend to events, that we are not punishing them by not allowing them to be there, we are following the state health order so that people stay safe.
“I remind everyone to continue to follow protocols and to stay vigilant so that we can continue to have some people at our events, and so that everyone stays safe,” added Morton.
In other business, the board:
• approved maternity leave for Miranda Gomez from approximately Jan. 5-Feb. 19, 2021.
• okayed Patti McCord as kindergarten teacher, using ESSER funds, at Holy Cross Catholic School, effective at the beginning of the school year through Oct. 9, at a rate of $27.50 per hour. During that time, she did not perform any ASP tutor duties; and a parental leave of absence for Michala Reiser, from approximately Oct. 12-Jan. 15, 2021.
• voted for Audrey Eis to work an additional 52 hours for 2020-21 as a Title I teacher at St. John Lutheran School; and Kody King and Kevin Heidbreder as substitute teachers.
• accepted the resignation of Heather Rodriguez as elementary school hostess, 3.25 hours per day, effective Oct. 2.
• approved Donald Delarber as a bus driver, 4.25 hours per day, effective Oct. 1; Laura Hammersmith as a substitute bus driver as needed; and Jamie Wittenmyer and Breanna Slattman as substitute cafeteria workers as needed.
• okayed the following supplemental contracts: Nick Allen, middle school civic oration advisor; Brock Bergman, elementary boys basketball; Sydney Collins, girls basketball varsity assistant and elementary girls basketball; Brooklyn Miller, elementary girls basketball; Jason Hutcheson, seventh-grade boys basketball; Kelly Zachrich, eighth-grade boys basketball; Chris Rowlison, seventh-grade girls basketball; Kristin Siler, eighth-grade girls basketball; Patrick Murphy, head wrestling coach, mat maids and biddy wrestling; Riley Zipfel, Adam Tracy and Seith Meyer, wrestling assistants; Danny Assaf and Jonah Schlegel, high/middle school wrestling volunteer coaches; Matt Stiltner, George Mast and Pat Bloomfield, biddy wrestling volunteer coaches; Austin Carr and Chris Bloomfield, middle school wrestling coaches; Radek Smolik, head swim coach; Nick Rath, assistant swim coach; Andrew Rickabaugh, assistant swim volunteer coach; Jeremiah Fleischman, assistant swim/dive volunteer coach; Mike Retcher and Kristin Shepard, assistant dive volunteer coaches; Dan Grimes and Brent Gerken, co-ed bowling coaches; and Kellye Kroeckel, head gymnastics volunteer coach.
• voted for a then and now purchase order for $4,232.09 to the NwOESC for St. John Lutheran speech services (paid with auxiliary funds).
• accepted the following donations: three boxes of mini hand sanitizers from Cooper Farms; 30 cloth masks for the elementary school from Cheryl Swisher with a total value of $98; $100 from J.D. and Patricia Reeves to the athletic department; $100 from Don Hileman to the athletic department; $150 from the athletic boosters to the high school; $250 from Jay and Christine Hanson to the athletic department; $366.50 from Caesar Gonzales to the athletic department; and $2,250 from ProMedica toward a new headset system for football.
