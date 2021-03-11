The Defiance City Board of Education was given assurance by the City of Defiance that the city will take possession of the former Defiance High School (1918 building) during its meeting Wednesday.
The board heard about the possibility of adding another school resource officer (SRO) to the district, congratulated current SRO John Williamson and learned the district earned a pair of awards for feeding its students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the board discussed a collaborative effort in which Defiance High School students can earn a pathway to graduation, and skills to enter the workforce upon graduation; learned about kitchen equipment issues at Defiance Middle School/High School; and discussed replacing some maintenance vehicles (see related story, Page A3).
At the Feb. 22 meeting of the board, discussion was heard on the City of Defiance having not taken possession of the former Defiance High School (1918 building). Due to a deed issue in which part of the property would revert to the Latty family if it is not being used for educational purposes, the city has not been able to get a clear deed, even with a lease agreement in place with the school board to do so.
At the Feb. 22 meeting, board member Cathy Davis explained the city has until May 8 to take possession of the building, or it could be demolished.
On Wednesday, Defiance City Schools Superintendent Bob Morton shared he talked with city law director Sean O’Donnell, with O’Donnell assuring him the city will take possession of the 1918 building by the May 8 deadline.
“I reached out to the city law director the next day after our meeting, and we’ve been in contract several times since,” said Morton. “Mr. O’Donnell has assured me the closing will take place prior to the May 8 deadline. When I say he assured me, he assured me with 100% confidence this would take place.”
O’Donnell did not give Morton a closing date to finalize the transfer, but it is expected in the near future.
Said Davis: “I don’t want to get to May 9 and find out it didn’t happen.”
Morton revisited a discussion with the board from January 2020, about the possibility of using Student Wellness and Success Grant funds to add another SRO to the district at Defiance Elementary School.
Safety is a component of the grant, which is expected to grow each year though 2025. Morton explained he attended a recent City of Defiance Board of Control meeting to discuss the possible SRO addition.
“Gov. DeWine is keeping his promise to continue sending school districts Student Wellness and Success monies,” began Morton. “I went to the board of control, met with them and shared my optimism to be able to fund this for a number of years, with the grant being able to pay for it as a school safety expense.
“Currently, the city provides us one full-time school resource officer (Patrolman John Williamson), and it’s really a big job for one person to do,” added Morton. “Looking down the road, it makes sense for us to partner with the city to add another school resource officer at Defiance Elementary if the grant is going to cover it. The board of control was very receptive, it’s in the process of civil service testing, and that’s why I felt the timing was right to meet.”
The superintendent was asked if the second SRO would be an employee of the district or of the city, and if a retired or auxiliary officer could be hired. Morton replied those details are still being worked out, but he was clear he wants a licensed officer with SRO training, a badge, a gun and cruiser at the elementary building.
Said Morton: “I told the board of control, if we’re really going to be active in community policing, think of all the young people developing positive relationships with law enforcement as they progress though their entire school career. That will translate into a great relationship when they become adults in our community.”
Morton and the board offered up congratulations to Patrolman John Williamson, the district SRO, who was selected by the Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW) as the nation’s top police officer. Last year Williamson was chosen as both the district and state top law enforcement officer by the VFW.
“John has served Defiance City Schools very well as our school resource officer, kudos to John on his award, and if you see him, please make sure to congratulate him,” said Morton.
On Wednesday, the board learned Defiance City Schools earned a pair of Child Nutrition Awards from the Children’s Hunger Alliance for its efforts to feed kids in Defiance when schools shut down last March due to the pandemic. The first award was to recognize the district’s food workers for providing meals during the pandemic, the second was to recognize the district leadership for coordinating a pandemic feeding response.
“When the pandemic started, we made the decision that we were going to feed everyone (youth up to age 18), and we’ve continued to do that for our students who are doing virtual learning this year,” said Morton. “All of the congratulations and acknowledgement goes to Deanna Hull and our food service department across the district. They made this happen, they continue to make it happen and they do it exceptionally well.”
