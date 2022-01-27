The Defiance City Board of Education voted to extend the contracts of Superintendent Bob Morton, and CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher, during its second meeting of the month Wednesday.
The board also learned about a new initiative at Defiance Elementary School for students in grades 3-5 called W.I.N. (What I Need) Time, heard staff from Maumee Valley Guidance Center met with seventh-graders about suicide prevention, and learned eight high school students will take part in the workforce development program.
The board met into executive session toward the end of the meeting to discuss employment, and following executive session, the board voted to extend four-year contracts to Morton and Swisher, effective Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2026.
Their contracts were set to expire on July 31 of this year.
In addition, the board voted to increase the amount of Morton’s and Swisher’s term life insurance death benefit to 2.5 times their annual salary; pay their share of Medicare taxes; and increase their paid vacation from four weeks to five weeks.
Those changes are effective Jan. 1 of this year.
“We’re very lucky to have them, and we’re excited about them continuing to lead our district,” said board president Michael Wahl.
In his report, Superintendent Bob Morton recognized long-time educator Tom Mutchler, who has announced his retirement at the end of the school year.
“Tom has served the district for the past 42 years, and this is his 50th year in education as a school teacher. That is remarkable,” said Morton.
Morton went on to thank the board members for School Board Recognition Month, giving each a certificate for their service.
“Just as it’s been challenging for kids, parents, teachers, administrators and staff, it’s been challenging for school board members as well the past couple of years,” said Morton. “I want to thank you for what you’ve done for this district, and what you have done for me, personally.”
At the last board meeting on Jan. 12, the board voted to increase the classified hourly substitutes wages from $9.50 an hour to $11 an hour for secretary/clerical subs; library/computer aides; education/playground aides; and food service subs, effective Jan. 1.
On Wednesday, the board voted to increase the classified hourly substitutes wages from $9.50 an hour to $11 an hour for maintenance/custodian substitutes, summer help and summer tech help, effective Jan. 1.
“This was an oversight on my part, and that’s why I brought this to you today,” said Morton to the board.
Defiance Elementary School 3-5 principal Teresa Pfeiffer shared information about W.I.N. Time in her report.
“This is a very strategic, intensive 30-minute time period where all students get what they need, whether it is intervention or enrichment,” said Pfeiffer.
Pfeiffer explained that each week, grade levels to meetings to analyze data and play for next week’s W.I.N. Time. The focus now is on English/language arts, but math will be incorporated into that time in the future.
“We are literally creating this together from scratch,” said Pfeiffer. “Whenever you start something like that, there’s always going to be bumps in the road. “However, I want to commend our staff for doing what needs to be done in the best interest of our students.”
Matt Carr, Defiance Middle School principal shared that during the week of Jan. 10, representatives from Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC) presented ‘Signs of Suicide’ to seventh graders during social studies classes. Students then met with staff from MVGC to go through a suicide screener.
Defiance High School Principal Jay Jerger shared with the board eight students from DHS will take part in the next workforce development class at the Defiance Dream Center, starting on Monday.
“I met with Ohio Means Jobs and the Dream Center this past week, and we’ve identified eight students who will take part in a 12-week program at the Dream Center starting Monday,” said Jerger. “There will be six weeks of learning general construction skills, with six weeks learning automotive skills.”
Jerger went on to explain those students start their day at DHS and are there until noon, before going to the Dream Center each day from 12:30-3 p.m. Those students can earn industry credentials, and the training is a pathway to graduation for those students.
In other business, the board:
• OK’d the NwOESC contract as presented. The district has seen a decrease in services in the amount of $173,714.32.
• voted for an extension agreement with the Ohio Auditor of State office, to extend the district’s current IPA agreement with Julian & Grube for an additional five years.
• approved the financial reports for the month of December.
• OK’d Amy Shaw and Karin Black as trustees to the Defiance City Schools Foundation, for a three-year term; and Rob Lawson, Barry Parsons and Randy Swary for a second three-year term, each beginning Jan. 1.
• voted for maternity leave for the following individuals: Stacy Elchinger, from approximately March 21 to the end of 2021-22; and Lesley Hange, from approximately April 29 to the end of 2021-22.
• approved medical leave for Deena Karnes from approximately Jan. 17 to Feb. 14.
• OK’d the following employments for 2021-22: Rachel Leatherman substitute teacher; Mark Hall, substitute bus driver; Holli Parks, substitute teacher/aide/secretary; Chris Vogelsong, middle school boys track assistant; and Jason Hutcheson, volunteer baseball coach.
• voted for continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2022-23.
