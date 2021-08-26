A wide range of topics were discussed by the Defiance City Board of Education during its second meeting of the month Wednesday evening.
Discussed was an upcoming meeting with the athletic council, an update on COVID protocols and a thank you to the City of Defiance. In addition, the board was introduced to two new school resource officers.
Superintendent Bob Morton shared an athletic council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:45 a.m. During that meeting, the council will discuss the possibility of shutting down athletic practices for one week during the summer, as first discussed by the board in July.
“We will bring our coaches together to discuss shutting down practices one week in the summer to afford families an opportunity to go on vacation,” began Morton. “We’ll meet to discuss what works the best for all programs and our families. We are meeting early in the morning so that we can bring all our coaches together, we do have some that don’t teach at the school, so we’ll all get up a little early and figure out what’s best for everyone.”
Morton gave an update on COVID protocols currently followed at Defiance City Schools, which included the sharing of a COVID plan with parents/guardians. He reiterated those protocols to the board members.
Board member Garry Rodenberger asked questions about quarantining about different scenarios if a student or athlete comes in close contact with a someone who has tested positive.
Said Morton: “Situations may differ, but it really comes down to whether or not someone was wearing a mask, and/or is vaccinated. Those are really the best protections from going into quarantine.
A public thank you was given by Morton and the board to the City of Defiance, which without prompting, sent police cars and fire trucks to the areas around the two school buildings to welcome students and staff back to school, and make sure the general public was aware school was starting again.
“Unsolicited, the city sent patrol cars to school zones and crosswalks, and fire trucks to crosswalks with banners asking drivers to ‘Please slow down, our kids are back in school,’” said Morton. “They made sure everyone was paying attention. No one from the district asked them to do that, and I want to publicly thank our police chief, fire chief, mayor, city administrator and everyone at the city. I asked the mayor to thank city council as well.
“That’s what is great about living in a small town in northwest Ohio, they took that upon themselves to protect our kids,” added Morton. “That was very thoughtful and we greatly appreciate what they did.”
Introduced to the board were the new school resource officers (SROs). Mark Janowiecki will serve as SRO at Defiance Elementary School, while Frank Herbert will serve as SRO at Defiance Middle/High School. Janowiecki’s position new, while Herbert replaces John Williamson, who retired from the police department earlier this year.
In their reports, administrators shared school has gotten off to a strong start. They thanked the maintenance staff for preparing the buildings for the new year, parents/guardians for great attendance during open house, and the cheerleaders and band for welcoming students and staff back to school on Aug. 18.
“We’re off to a great start, and we really appreciate our families and staff for helping us navigate school during this time,” said Morton. “This is not an easy time to be a parent who has kids in school, and it’s not an easy time to be a teacher or staff member, we just appreciate all the effort they put forth.”
In other business, the board:
• approved a resolution to allow META Solutions to advertise and receive bids on the board’s behalf for the purchase of two 84-passenger buses, if the district decides to make a purchase.
• OK’d a medical leave of absence for Sally Singer from approximately Aug. 18, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022.
• voted for the following certified employments: Patti McCord, Title I teacher at Holy Cross Catholic School, 4.5 hours per day, two days per week, starting Oct. 1; and Audrey Eis, Title I teacher at St. John Lutheran School, five hours per day, two days per week, starting Sept. 6. Pay is through the Title I grant.
• approved the following transfer for 2021-22: Abigail Hull, from high school server, 3.75 hours per day, to high school special education classroom aide, seven hours per day.
• OK’d the resignation of the following individuals: Pam Carnahan, server at Defiance Elementary, three hours per day, effective Aug. 16; and Kristy Megdadi, bus driver, 4.25 hours per day, effective Aug. 9.
• voted for the following support staff employments for 2021-22: Brenda Janowiecki, K-2 classroom aide, four hours per day; Jessica Newman, 3-5 classroom aide, four hours per day; Teresa Watkins, bus aide, 5.75 hours per day, effective Aug. 23; Sandra Morris, level 2 health care aide at Defiance Elementary, 5.75 hours per day, effective Sept. 23; Tammy Damron, bus driver; Jared Hull, second-shift custodian at Defiance Elementary (3-5) eight hours per day, effective Aug. 18; and Abby Guilford-Ryan, server at Defiance Elementary, three hours per day.
• approved the following substitutes for 2021-22: Colleen Dempsey, aide/cafeteria/secretary; Kristy Megdadi, bus driver; Madison Naton, aide; Haden Sullivan, aide; Kathy Mancera, aide/cafeteria.
• OK’d the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio agreement for fiscal year 2022.
• voted for the bus routes for 2021-22, and authorized the superintendent to adjust them as necessary.
• approved the following student activities: Kelly Cooper, DHS Spirit Store, DECA, Yearbook; Shannon Lamb, Science Club; and Alexandra Milano, National Honor Society.
