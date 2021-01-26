Vaccinations for school employees, a school crossing signal on Ohio 66 and good financial news were the main topics of discussion during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.
Superintendent Bob Morton discussed the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to have school personnel in the state receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning this weekend, in order for all schools in Ohio to be open for some form of in-person learning by March 1.
Morton shared he learned today the state will send the district information about the allotment it will receive. After speaking with Jamie Gerken, health commissioner of the Defiance County General Health District, Morton learned the state is expected to allocate enough vaccine to cover what each district needs.
At present, 78% of the 374 staff members at Defiance City Schools are interested in getting the vaccine.
“Last Thursday, I reached out to Doug Bush (president, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital), and asked if they would be willing to serve as a vaccine partner for us in delivering and administering the vaccine,” said Morton. “As of right now, we don’t have all the logistics as to how this is going to work.”
Board member Garry Rodenberger asked about cost, to which Morton replied the vaccine is paid for through the federal government. The administrator of the vaccine can charge an administration fee, but that cost would be covered through insurance, meaning there would be no cost to Defiance City Schools’ employees.
More information is expected today about how the process will be handled, according to Morton.
An update was given by Morton concerning the school crossing signal on Ohio 66 at Jefferson and Rosewood avenues, that has been discussed at recent board meetings. There has been discussion about how long the signal runs each morning and afternoon, or about switching it to a pedestrian-operated signal.
On Monday, Morton explained after emailing with Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow and Defiance City Law Director Sean O’Donnell, the school crossing falls under the authority of the Ohio Department of Transportation, not the city, because it is situated on a state highway (Ohio 66). The crossing was built in 2008 using Safe Routes to School grant funds.
“What we are looking to do is to monitor the amount of traffic we have at the crossing, and look at making adjustments to how long the signal runs in both the morning and the afternoon,” said Morton. “We have a crossing guard there, and from what I’ve learned, we have anywhere from six to 10 kids who use it during the summer/fall/spring months.
“Right now the signal runs from 7:15-9:15 a.m. and 2:15-4:15 p.m.,” added Morton. “After we gauge the use, we will make an educated decision based on the data we collect, and if there are any changes to how long those signals are on, those would take place at the beginning of the next school year.”
Rodenberger reiterated that he would like to see a pedestrian-activated signal there, if possible.
CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher gave the board good news, sharing that reductions in funding made by the state for 2021 are not as big as originally planned. She shared one-third of that could be recouped. In addition, she shared that the district is in line for more than $1.5 million in ESSER (CARES Act) funding, that wasn’t expected.
“There will be guidelines to use the money, but we will use it to offset as much general fund money as we can,” said Swisher. “This is definitely a nice surprise for the district.”
In their reports to the board, Defiance Elementary principals Deanne Held (KS-2) and Jane Myers (3-5) shared that remote learning that took place Jan. 4-8 went well, but they were both happy to have their students back in the building beginning Jan. 11.
In his report, Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger commended the Defiance High School choirs for putting together a virtual Christmas concert, since one could not be held in person due to COVID-19. Jerger shared that the middle and high school bands are preparing for the state solo and ensemble state event. The board also learned that despite challenges, the musical “Anastasia” was performed all four nights it was scheduled.
Technology coordinator Andrew Eckhardt shared that prior to remote learning Jan. 4-8, 500 Chromebooks were distributed to students in kindergarten through second grade. The students were able to use Google Meet to communicate with teachers during the week.
In other business, the board:
• was recognized and thanked as part of School Board Recognition Month. In addition, board member Chris Oberlin was presented a plaque in recognition of her 25 years in service to the board of education.
• approved increased appropriations to Fund 499 in the amount of $5,473.77 and increased revenue of $5,473.77 for the increased grant allocation.
• okayed Chris Palmer as a trustee to the Defiance City Schools Foundation for a three-year term, and Donna Aschemeier, Jeff Horvath and Luis Rivera for a second three-year term, each beginning Jan. 1.
• voted for the following employments: Jamie Wittenmyer, hostess at Defiance Elementary, 3.25 hours per day, effective Jan. 19; Sandra Chavez, server at Defiance Elementary, three hours per day, effective Jan. 20; Keri Shannon, cashier at Defiance Middle/High School, 3.5 hours per day, effective Jan. 25; Ashlee Kelty, bus aide, 5.75 hours per day, effective Jan. 25; Courtney Fuller, substitute cafeteria, for 2020-21; and Nicole Roberts, substitute health care, for 2020-21.
• approved Hershey’s Ice Cream as the ice cream vendor for the district for 2020-21.
• accepted the following donations: $500 from Mike and Laurie McCann to the athletic department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.