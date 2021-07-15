A lengthy discussion about providing a dead period in the summer for student athletes at Defiance City Schools, was held by members of the Defiance City Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday evening.
In addition, the board was asked about Critical Race Theory, and approved wage increases and other benefits for confidential and administrative staff, (see related story, Page A1).
Under new business, board member Garry Rodenberger brought up the topic of providing a 7-day dead period for student athletes at Defiance City Schools during the summer months, in which all facilities would be closed to coaches and student athletes.
Rodenberger, who has twin sons competing in three sports, went on to detail how students are “expected” to be in attendance for all summer workouts, which for his sons and other athletes, could turn into 10-14 hour days.
With practices/workouts scheduled for different sports from morning to evening, Rodenberger discussed not only burnout for student athletes, but the desire for student athletes to not miss any practices (which may not be mandatory) for fear of not playing during the season, or losing out in a competition with another teammate.
“What I think we’ve (coaches) grown into, in our quest to create state champions or college athletes, is a desire to have our student athletes time as much as possible,” began Rodenberger, who coached at the junior high, varsity and collegiate level for 33 years. “What I’m seeing with my sons, who are three-sport athletes, is getting them to practice at 7 a.m., before going to the next practice and the next practice.
“After doing some research, I’ve found a few schools, and leagues, that have established a dead period to give kids a mental break, to let them spend time with family, and to just be kids,” continued Rodenberger. “What I would like to see here, is a dead period established where coaches and athletes get that break.”
Rodenberger went on to explain that he thought a time toward the end of July could work, although it could impact football in certain years. Board president Wes Moats explained that in addition to football, golf is usually getting started in late July ahead of its season, and that ACME baseball is not school sanctioned, meaning that is the choice of the student athlete to play.
Superintendent Bob Morton told the board that he had recently had a similar conversation with Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger, and athletic director Jerry Buti. He echoed Rodenberger’s description of student athletes practicing all day, sometimes six days a week.
“I would recommend that I meet with our athletic council, which is comprised of our varsity coaches, the athletic director, the high school principal and myself, so we can include them in a decision such as this,” said Morton. “The board can say, ‘We want to do this,’ but I think it’s important to include them in the discussion.
“I don’t think you’ll get any negative feedback, I think they’d agree with it, but I want them to collaboratively look at this and come up with something, we could then say, ‘In the summer of 2022, this is the week there is nothing, and this is a great time for you to take a family vacation or go on a college visit,’” added Morton.
Board member Cathy Davis asked if the break had to be at a certain time, or if that 7-day dead period could be implemented by sport, depending on when it started, or have it right at the end of the spring sports seasons. She said she understood that summer baseball takes place then, but that’s a decision made by parents and athletes if they want to participate, because it is not part of the school-related program.
“I would like to see this implemented earlier rather than later, and to make it work for everyone if possible,” said Davis. “I have to ask, why is it so hard to let our kids sit out a week?”
Said board vice president Michael Wahl: “I think a lot of great points have been made, and it sounds as if we’re all on the same page about the time off. I think if you (Morton) take these parameters to Jerry (Buti) and the athletic council, I think they’ll be able to get something figured out.”
Chris Oberlin addressed Morton and thanked him for having this conversation with Jerger and Buti prior to the board meeting, and she agreed it was something that could be worked out among the coaches before it comes back to the board.
“The coaches work well together,” began Morton, “I’m confident we’ll get something figured out.”
