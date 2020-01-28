A busy agenda was handled by the Defiance City Board of Education Monday evening.
Items discussed included: the Amazing Shake, the possibility of fitting district school buses with cameras, an update on the Defiance Community Auditorium project, Ohio Schools Council membership and the 2020-21 school calendar.
In addition, the board passed a resolution in opposition of the EdChoice Scholarship program, accepted a donation of $300 from OAPSE Local 9 representatives, and heard about a problem with a pair of HP computers at the elementary building (see related story, Page A1).
Fifth-grade teachers Carlie Knowles and Ashley Ensign were in attendance to discuss the Defiance Elementary Amazing Shake, a business etiquette and proper manners competition for fourth- and fifth-grade students. Knowles shared this will be the fifth annual competition, but former sponsor, The State Bank, has pulled back from the event.
“Our students get to show off their interview skills, their communication skills and establish they have a really firm handshake,” said Ensign. “This will be our fifth year doing this, and back then, we started with about 60 kids. Last year, we had 123 students, so more and more students are getting involved.”
Knowles explained the six rounds of the competition, before she and Ensign asked the board members, and Morton, if they would participate in judging the final two rounds. All five board members and Morton agreed to free their calendars for the competition, that will take place on May 15.
In his report, Morton explained information is being gathered on fitting the district’s 24 school buses with a stop-arm camera system for safety.
“We’re looking at different systems, the size of the cameras, accessibility of information and other factors, for the safety of our students and our drivers,” said Morton. “We’re scheduled to purchase one or two new buses this year, so we’re looking at a summer time frame. We’re working with Cardinal (Bus Sales & Service) on options, and when we have more information, I will bring it back to the board.”
Morton shared that the auditorium renovation committee met recently to discuss the next steps in the renovation project. Discussed were restroom renovations, handicapped accessibility, the color palate, curtains, carpeting and more. At present, the district is awaiting word on its submission to the Capital Bill Project to help defray the costs of renovating the auditorium.
The board also approved a resolution to join the Ohio Schools Council, a consortium of schools across Ohio that help save school districts money when it comes to purchasing power, computer software and more. The cost is $200 (plus 18 cents per pupil) for an estimated cost of $632. The district is looking at a savings of 3-4 cents per kilowatt hour on power through the consortium, with an estimated savings of $30,000-$40,000 per year.
“We will recoup the cost of the membership quickly, and the savings could be significant,” said Morton.
The 2020-21 school calendar was approved by the members, following approval by the administration and the teachers’ association. Classes will begin next school year on Aug. 24, the final day of classes will be May 27, with graduation slated for May 30.
The board moved to executive session following regular session to discuss matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or state statutes. No action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• approved appropriation modifications and certificate of estimated resources.
• okayed Julie Baden, Jeremiah Fleischman and Celena Frederick as trustees to the Defiance City Schools Foundation, for a three-year term, and Steve Sondergaard for a second three-year term, beginning Jan. 1.
• voted to send the high school baseball team to spring training in Florida from approximately March 20-27.
• approved the NwOESC agreement for speech language pathologist services from Jan 1.-June 15.
• accepted the following donations: $500 from Higbea Embroidery for Kirk’s Krazie’s shirts; $400 from Sherwood State Bank for Kirk’s Krazie’s shirts; $100 from the William Gaeth family to the Defiance High School athletic department in memory of Judy Scott; $250 from the Maumee Valley Chapter of OSPE for the workforce career expo; five Dairy Queen certificates for Defiance Dairy Queen Bulldog Way incentives with an estimated value of $25; a WATCH DOG pizza launch party from Xperience Church with an estimated value of $210; an anonymous donation of water and pop for the WATCH Dog launch party with an estimated value of $50; five YMCA day passes for YMCA Bulldog Way incentives with an estimated value of $50.
• approved maternity leave for the following individuals: Heidi Yeazel from approximately April 13 to the end of the school year; and Sadie Patterson from approximately May 21 until the end of the school year.
• okayed medical leave for Jeannie Mansfield from approximately Jan. 24-Feb. 11.
• voted for the following certified, classified and supplemental employments: Adriana Dockery and Pat Bloomfield as substitute teachers on an as-needed basis for 2019-20; Kristina Waldron transferring from high school cashier 3.5 hours per day, to Defiance Elementary School assistant cook, 5.75 hours per day; Mark Roddy as a substitute bus driver for 2019-20; and Gabriel Vittorio as a baseball volunteer coach.
• approved renewing membership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2020-21.
