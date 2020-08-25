A lease agreement with the city of Defiance on the 1918 school building on Arabella Street in Defiance was adopted by the Defiance City Board of Education Monday evening.
The board also heard discussion on students heading back to school and the Defiance Virtual Learning Academy (see related story, Page A1).
An agreement approved in December between the city of Defiance and the Defiance City Board of Education for the city to purchase the 1918 building for $1 for redevelopment, was put on hold due to a deed issue on the property.
In an Aug. 14 article by Todd Helberg of The Crescent-News, it was reported: Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted at the Aug. 13 city council meeting that a deed issue lingers. He said the Latty family still has an ownership interest in a section of the property.
A reversion clause allows that area in question to return to the Latty family if it’s not being used for an educational purpose.
“Going back about three years ago, one of our area title searchers found an issue where the Latty family still has an interest in part of this property,” O’Donnell told the committee. “So what we are doing is maintaining that interest so the property is still being used for ‘educational purposes’ and that family is unable to exercise that option. Now of course that goes away once we find the end user.”
The city plans to do this through a lease with the school board for use of the property in question. This would keep it in the school board’s control and within an “educational purpose” legally.
A related ordinance on the lease is expected to be considered by city council at its meeting today. The rest of the property stipulated in the purchase agreement with the school board will be turned over to the city.
On Monday, Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools, discussed the lease agreement with the board of education, showing them the parcel of land the least agreement covers.
“The families donated the land a long time ago to what at the time was a women’s seminary, before it was turned over to the school district,” said Morton. “The majority of the Latty property is the Defiance Community Auditorium, which is going to remain in the board of education’s possession.
“There’s a small parcel on the west side of the 1918 building, at the corner of Clinton and Arabella streets, running southeast in a line behind the old junior high, through the auditorium, and which encompasses the back portion of the gymnasium and elevator shaft,” added Morton. “The agreement allows the board to maintain it for educational purposes, so the city can find a user for revitalization.”
Said board member Michael Wahl: “The city is leasing it back to us so that we can maintain it for educational purposes.”
Said Morton: “Yes, the city owns it, we lease it for $1 so therefore it maintains the educational component of the title.”
