“This is DNN.”
What started out as a daily announcement video at Defiance High School, has been transformed into on-air talent, and behind the scenes tech gurus, producing a bi-weekly program called, Defiance News Network (DNN).
Led by TV/video production class instructor Eric West, who serves as executive producer, DNN evolved from daily announcement videos into what West called, “A Dateline-like news show” in which students do in-depth stories. Those stories are produced into a video that offers news and entertainment.
“The first-full year we were in this new building (2018-19), I was given the assignment to teach TV/video production classes,” began West. “We were given three camcorders to start with, but I asked (then principal) Mr. Morton for industry-standard editing software and computers that could run the software, so our students could be taught to use what is used in the industry.
“We had to learn how to use the equipment and software, but I had some key students who stepped up and learned how to use it,” continued West. “I have a novice background in sound (West is the district’s chorale director), so I knew we needed microphones that fed into the cameras. That first year, it was all new, we didn’t do this in the old building at all, because we didn’t have a studio like the one that was built in this new building.”
West shared the goal for the first year was to put together daily video announcements.
“It was cool, because we didn’t have anything like that before, but it was very plain,” said West. “Last year we were still doing daily video announcements, it was a little more sophisticated, but once COVID hit and school stopped, everything changed. Kids were doing videos from their phones at home, and I started thinking, we could do a whole lot more with than just video announcements.
“At the beginning of this year, we decided to do a ‘Dateline’-like news show where would could focus on more in-depth stories,” added West.
The students involved in the TV/video production classes, along with West, worked on a name (Defiance News Network was chosen), and then work began on how to put it all together. Knowing it wouldn’t be a daily video show meant learning how to do a bi-weekly show, and meshing everyone’s talents together.
Said West: “What we wanted to do takes time, and this has been better for the classes because we spend more time on the actual aspects of production. That includes the planning, the writing, we have a graphics department ... it’s not a class where every student learns everything fully, but students find their niche. We have students who love editing, we have students who love writing, we have students who want to be on camera and students who don’t.
“But, they all learn together what goes into producing a show,” continued West. “About every two weeks we come out with a new episode. The first week we do pre-production, in which we plan one episode and outline the one that follows, so that everyone can be working on something. That first week we gather information, write scripts and work on graphics. The second week is production week, where we film and edit, and fill in the cracks as needed.”
The first episode of DNN was uploaded to the Defiance City Schools website, and its YouTube channel, in October. So far six episodes have aired, with the seventh hitting “the airwaves” on Friday.
“We didn’t get the first episode out until the end of the first quarter, because it took us a full quarter to figure out how to do it,” said West. “We realized what we wanted to do, but then we had to come up with the brand. We came up with the music, personalized logos, our personalized opening sequence (voiced by DHS history teacher Joe Voll), the look of it, how to do green-screen shots ... every episode since has been about streamlining the process.”
West went on to explain the administration has been very supportive, providing necessary equipment to make DNN a reality.
“I think what helped is when the administration saw what we were doing, and what we wanted to do,” said West. “We have a really nice camera, professional microphones, the lighting came with the studio, but we’ve also found creative ways to make it work. We have devices that hold iPhones and we figured out how to plug audio into those phones, so we have a reporter with a microphone and a student filming from a phone.
“It’s amazing how good it looks using smartphones,” added West.
To view DNN episodes, go to defiancecityschools.org, and under “Schools,” click on Defiance High School to find the link; go to https://sites.google.com/defianceschools.net/announcements/dnn; or subscribe to the Defiance City Schools channel at youtube.com.
On the front page: Defiance News Network (DNN) is a news/entertainment program comprised of the talents of nearly 20 students in video classes at Defiance High School taught by Eric West. The DNN on-air team includes, from left: Ethan Ingle (anchor), Summer Lirot (weather), Mark Jordan (sports) and Liv Adams (anchor).
