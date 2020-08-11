Defiance Elementary School is hosting kindergarten screening this week, with sessions scheduled Monday, today from 1:30-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Here, kindergarten teachers Tricia Jones (front left) and Chelsie Powell (back left) screen Paxton Chapman (front right) and Mia Villareal (back left), while wearing PPE and being separated from the students by plexiglass.

