Defiance Kendall Black

Kendall Black
Valedictorian
Parents: Coit Black and Carson Slade, Defiance.
Activities and awards: Career all A’s, National Honor Society, volleyball team captain, basketball, band leadership team, DECA, Spanish club, Clean up the Park Day, Santa Shop, donations to the Fort Defiance Humane Society and Friends of Felines.
Post high school plans: Kendall will study biology on a Valedictorian Scholarship and a Lara Punches Memorial Scholarship at Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio.
