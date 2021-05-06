Defiance High School will hold its Prom this Saturday, May 8 under the tent in the football stadium. The theme will be “The Time of Our Lives.” Pictured above are, front row from left: Sofia Castillo, Joanna Schlatter, Kendall Black — seniors; Riley Gerardot — junior. Back row from left: Daniel Hoffman, Andrew Frederick, Grant Keller — seniors; Joao Tavares — junior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.