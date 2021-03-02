Ethan Ingle has designs on attending film school in the future. Liv Adams is a self-proclaimed "theater kid" who is interested in studying broadcasting.
Together, Ingle and Adams serve as anchors for Defiance News Network (DNN), a news/entertainment show produced by students at Defiance High School (DHS) who are involved in TV/video production classes taught by Eric West.
Both Ingle and Adams are thrilled and excited to be part of the DNN "on-air" talent that includes Summer Lirot (weather) and Mark Jordan (sports).
"What made me want to take these classes is I really want to get into film, acting and voice acting especially," said Ingle, a sophomore at DHS. "I felt this could help me learn about the production process, build my resume, and give me skills I could use to get into film school. So far I've taken two of the four classes, and I'm currently in the third one."
Said Adams, a senior at DHS: "I'm a theater kid, and when I saw the video announcements they were doing last year, I knew I wanted to be a part of it in some way, editing, filming, anything. I've always wanted to be on screen and the truth is, I really love it, I love being an anchor. I'm very extroverted and it gives me an outlet to be me. This will help me with college, too, because Mr. West convinced me to go into broadcasting, along with majoring in marketing."
Ingle, who took part in the daily video announcements last year, explained it was a surprise when the classes learned they would be doing a news program. Adams, who is in her first year taking TV/video production classes, also was surprised to learn of the change in format.
"It was kind of thrown in our lap," said Ingle. "What we did this last year (the announcements), it was every single day and to be honest, we filmed it in the morning when everyone was tired and a little cranky. There really wasn't a lot of chemistry among everyone in the classes, either. This year, the new format got everyone excited because we have some really creative minds, and it opened it up for everyone to be creative."
Said Adams: "On the first day of school, Mr. West said, 'Guess what? We're doing a news show and everything is going to be different.' It was a lot of work up front, we didn't do our first show until three months into the school year. We spent that time planning, deciding who would edit, film, be on-air and just how the show would look. Mr. West saw how Ethan and I banter with each other, so he said to us, 'You two are going to be my anchors.'"
Ingle and Adams shared they collaborate to write their scripts for the show, and that it's a process that doesn't usually take a lot of time.
"It starts out with us having a conversation where I'll say, 'Ethan, I'm going to say this, and he'll say, 'I'm going to say this,' said Adams. "We have a very good chemistry, we like to joke we have a 'love-hate' relationship, but we work together very well."
Said Ingle: "It's honestly a quick process, it takes us maybe 10 minutes to write a script. We've known each other a long time, and that really helps."
The two anchors shared that while DNN is a news program, they still want the show to be fun and entertaining ... to a point.
"The hardest part of doing this is we have to find that place where it's not too fun, and it's not too serious," said Ingle. "We know the audience we're targeting (mostly high school students), so we work hard to make what needs to be serious, serious, and make what needs to be fun, fun."
"It's so weird that this has reached so many people ... I just found out that it's being shown at the elementary school, too," said Adams. "It's gotten bigger than we ever expected to be, it's on YouTube, so it's been fun to see how as we've all gotten better at making the show, the show has gotten bigger, too."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.