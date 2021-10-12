The Defiance High School choirs will present their annual fall concert Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., at Defiance Christian Church (DCC).
After having to cancel most of their live performances last year due to COVID concerns, the choirs and director Eric West are excited to have the opportunity to perform for the community again. DCC is located at 955 Standley Road.
“We have begun to make it a tradition to do our fall concert out in a local community church, and the past few years we have been generously hosted by First Baptist Church,” said West. “Pastor (Mike) Hasselbring and Defiance Christian Church were supposed to host us last year, but we had to cancel. We’re very excited to finally get to perform there.”
The concert will open with the women’s chorus which features 33 women in grades 9-12. The chorus will perform three songs followed by the men’s chorus. The final ensemble of the concert is the a cappella choir, the top ensemble at DHS. This auditioned ensemble currently stands at 28 members. Their selections will include a piece written by a 17-year-old teenager in 2013.
This fall concert is free and open to the public. The DHS choirs ask people who attend to consider bringing a bag of candy to help support DCC’s Trunk-or-Treat event, which will take place the week after the concert.
For more information, call 419-784-2777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.