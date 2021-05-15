DHS Band award winners

Pictured from left are: Suzanne McBride - Polce Award & Sousa Nominee; Liv Adams - Polce Award & Sousa Nominee; Chloe Wetstein - Polce Award; Gabby Fabiano - Sousa Award Winner; David Elford - Louis Armstrong Award.

 Photo courtesy of DHS band

On May 7, Defiance High School had their annual awards ceremony. Top awards were: most improved woodwind, freshman Sadie Phillips, and sophomore Cameron Hall; most improved brass/percussion awarded to freshman Josiah Gonzalez, sophomore Max Sigman and junior Boston Briseno; outstanding woodwind, freshman Eliseo Hernandez, sophomore Sunny Lloyd and junior Olivia Kissner; outstanding brass/percussion, freshman Delaney Speidell, sophomore Abram Tracy and junior Jake Stephens; majorette spirit award, Emma Sierra; band of class award, Olivia Taylor. Pictured from left are: Suzanne McBride — Polce Award & Sousa Nominee; Liv Adams — Polce Award & Sousa Nominee; Chloe Wetstein — Polce Award; Gabby Fabiano — Sousa Award Winner; David Elford — Louis Armstrong Award.

