The Defiance High School Academic Boosters inducted a trio of new Hall of Fame members during the 2021 Academic Awards Assembly at the Defiance Community Auditorium Thursday evening.
The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee include was Jody Bixby Doyle (posthumously), past president of the Defiance Academic Boosters. Doyle was inducted along with the class of 2021, due to the booster not being able to have a ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fernando Chavez, class of 1993, who is currently serving as a Sgt. with the Ohio Highway Patrol Defiance Post; and Warren Schlatter, class of 1991, who is currently serving as Defiance County Engineer, were inducted as the class of 2021.
In 2003, the Defiance Academic Boosters decided to institute a new honor for the graduates of Defiance High School. The stated purpose of the Academic Hall of Fame is to honor DHS alumni who have continued to value academics, and who have used their educational foundations to distinguish themselves in their endeavors as adults.
Members of the boosters generate nominations, and a six-member committee votes to select the inductee(s) for the year. If a tie vote occurs, the high school principal or a designated staff member casts the deciding vote.
Past Hall of Fame inductees include: Myron Bok and Judith Richards Hope (2004); Terry “Tuff” Ryan (2005); Tommy Thompson and Rae Gambler (2006); Dr. Reid Meloy (2007); Mary Davis Reeves (2008); Raymond T. Derricotte (2009); Dr. Sarah Kurtz and Michael Wurst (2010); Judge John T. Rohrs III (2011); Shirley (Burkholder) Browns (2012); Charles “Chiz” Wahl (2013); Michael O’Neil (2014); Kyle Smitley (2015); Judy Small Dally (2016); Keith Hubbard (poshumously, 2017); Jeff Oberlin (2018); and Todd Shafer (2019).
Winners of the 2021 Eagles Excellence Awards (2-$1,000 scholarships, one each for a male and female student) were: Gracien Siler and Andrew Frederick. Drawings for gift cards and cash prizes were also held during the ceremony.
Honored by the boosters for finishing their high school careers with all A’s were: Connor Black, Kendall Black, Andrew Frederick, Jack Mortier, Jaden Plotts and Joanna Schlatter.
Students on the principal’s list who earned all A’s and were honored include:
Seniors — Olivia Adams, Mackenzie Biliti, Aubrey Bujakski, Justin Davis, Gabrielle Fabiano, Addison Fleischman, Emily Gearhart, Max Hoffman, Grant Keller, Xavier Payne, Kaylee Phillips, Madison Shock, Graicen Siler, Chloe Wetstein and Christian Zachrich.
Juniors — Maddison Bloomfield, Boston Briseno, Kameron Brown, Madilyn Coler, Rheya Drown, Derek Froelich, James Hicks, Grayce Jones, Owen Keck-Priest, Peyton Kessler, Wade Liffick, Keaton Linebrink, Olivia Moats, Nolan Morgan, Braeton Morris, Kaitlyn Parrish, Grace Rittenour, Gracelyn Rubio, Zoe Smith, Levi Snyder, Mallory Weaver and Emily Wahl.
Sophomores — Joshua Bolman, Piper Burnett, Lydia Fernandez, Amelia Hernandez, Elizabeth Hoffman, Elisabeth Johnston, Kristen Johnston, Lilly Lacey, Sunny Lloyd, Ella Rhody, Lindsay Roth, Isaac Schlatter, Ava Shock, Isabella Walz and Cayden Zachrich.
Freshmen — Caden Allman, Jackson Fortman, Brooke Gathman, Victoria Gerencser, Josiah Gonzalez, Kendallyne Kroeckel, Gabrielle Rittenour, Alexa Rittner, Christian Sherry, Delaney Speidell and Luke Walz.
Currently serving as Defiance High School Academic Boosters officers are: Julie Baden and Chris Hanson, co-presidents; Alicia Rhody, secretary; Dawn Hutcheson, treasurer; and Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger, advisor.
