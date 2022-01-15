Kindergarten registration for children entering Defiance City Schools (DCS) in the fall of 2022 will begin March 1 and run through April 8.
To register your child for kindergarten, parents can call the school office at 419-785-2260 and select the K-2 building. Parents will select a screening date and time during their registration call.
Children are eligible for kindergarten if they will be five years of age on or before Sept. 30. The actual screening of incoming students will take place April 11-13, with DCS offering an evening screening opportunity for working parents.
The evening appointments will be on April 12. All other screenings will take place during the school day from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Children will be screened for hearing, vision, speech and language concerns. Children will also be given an academic assessment as well as a play-based assessment.
DCS offers two kindergarten-aged programs, an early-five program (KinderStart) and regular kindergarten. Both are all-day, every-day programs. After each child’s screening, a team of academic professionals will meet and gather their findings.
A recommendation will be made to parents regarding placement for their child.
Important papers for parents to begin collecting for the screening appointment include: a valid birth certificate, immunization records, a social security number, proof of residency, and any applicable custody papers. All of this information must be collected before your child can begin kindergarten in the fall.
