DES parent luncheon

Defiance Elementary School hosted its annual Kindergarten/KinderStart parent luncheon Friday. Enjoying lunch with twins Ashton (middle) and Avery Gomez (second from right), were baby sister, Halle Gomez, dad, Oscar Gomez, and mom Breanna Castill.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Elementary School

Defiance Elementary School hosted its annual Kindergarten/KinderStart parent luncheon Friday. Enjoying lunch with twins, Ashton (middle) and Avery Gomez (second from right), were baby sister, Halle Gomez, dad, Oscar Gomez, and mom, Breanna Castill.

Load comments