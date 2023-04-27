The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) began its meeting Tuesday evening with the swearing in of new board member.
Local attorney Clayton Crates was sworn in by Defiance County Commissioner David Kern. With the recent passing of board member Otto Nicely, a vacancy had opened and Crates was asked to take the available seat. The board decided to remember instructor assistant and Good Samaritan School, Sarah Wolfrum. She had worked there since September 2021 and Superintendent Heidi Hull asked the board to allocate $200 from the gifts and donations fund.
“The brick is $625, and we would ask the board to contribute $100,” said Hull. “There was a discussion about planting a tree for Sarah. So someone had priced them and thought they might be around $50. If we could do $100 for the brick and $50 for the memorial tree.”
President Jami Cameron suggested the board allocate $200 in case the tree costs more than expected. She also suggested that a plaque with the tree could be considered. The board agreed to the $200 donation. Hull also reminded the board that in 2024 one of the board’s levies (0.85-mill) comes up for renewal.
“We will need to start thinking about that process and talking with the commissioners,” said Hull.
Dennis Meyers reported that the Early Intervention (EI) program did two screenings — one in Hicksville and one in Defiance.
“We screened a total of 143 children in Defiance County,” he said. “We have six or seven EI referrals out of those screenings. So we have some coming to TJ (principal at Good Samaritan) as well.”
Meyers also reported that the EI numbers continue to rise. Currently 49 children are served in the program. Of those 49, 47 are in the intake process.
“Last week, I think we got five more referrals,” he added. “Currently we are using NOWAC to help us out with that — they are doing some of our evaluations ... . We use someone from in-house and someone from NOWAC as part of the evaluation team.”
Principal TJ Hammer reported that the EI and SSA spaces are now updated with security measures. Doors can be opened by staff and not by visitors.
“That makes the entire building, top to bottom, secure and locked down, and we can see anyone coming or going,” Hammer said. In other news, the board:
• approved $2,000 as the cost for typical preschool tuition for 2023-24 school year.
• approved $6,000 as the cost per student for LEA contracts for excess costs for the 2023-24 school year.
• approved 2023-24 costs for lunch and milk prices: preschool to intermediate lunch, $3.10; vocational and transitional lunch, $3.60; milk, 50 cents; and adult lunch, $4.
• appointed Maggie Fisher to the guardianship services board.
• heard from Jenna Peper, communications and community engagement manager, that the OSU Extension Office has made plans for 25 students to participate with a 4-H student to show animals this year. Already 19 students have been signed up for the event.
• heard from Hull about facilities updates: The facilities committee walked through the whole building in April 2022 and gave feedback. The information was given to Beilharz Architects, Defiance, and once the work comes back from them, the committee will go through it again for recommendations and next steps.
• approved an addendum to the superintendent’s contract.
• heard from Hammer that the Knights of Columbus will be at the school Tuesday to host a free throw competition. The K of C will provide medals for participants and pizza for participants and volunteers.
• entered executive session to discuss employment of a public employee, collective bargaining and compensation of a public employee. No action was taken.
