The interim superintendent at the Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) has completed her term and the board honored her at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Deb Guilford said goodbye to the board where she originally began her career as an administrator.
“This is a bittersweet time for me, but I know that I am leaving the board in good hands (a reference to the new superintendent, Heidi Hull). I have enjoyed my time here, and it’s only fitting that I am ending my career where I began,” said Guilford.
Jami Cameron became emotional as she shared appreciation for Guilford and her leadership with the DCBDD.
“I cannot thank you enough for your time with us. You stepped in when we needed someone to help us get through a very difficult time and get us back on track — we were so far off track. Thank you,” said Cameron.
The staff and board also reiterated their gratitude to Guilford.
Heidi Hull, who has stepped into the superintendent role said that she was also grateful to Guilford’s leadership through the transition.
“Thank you for helping through this transition time. It really is a great time to join this team,” said Hull.
The board also discussed and approved the updating and resurfacing of the playground.
According to Principal T.J. Hammer, Snider Recreation, North Royalton, provided the lowest quote among three companies by $20,000 at $131,000.
If approved, Snider can get started on the work and have it done by our August start date, he noted.
Snider will remove the mulch and concrete and place a new rubberized material in the recreation area, according to Hammer.
In other news, the board:
• approved the title change and position description for the public relations coordinator. The position will now be called communications and community engagement manager (CCEM).
• approved a new policy concerning use of gifts, grants and bequests.
• hired two new full-time positions to be used between the early intervention and Good Samaritan School: a speech pathologist and an occupational therapist.
• heard a report that three preschool classes are now at capacity. Last month the board added a third class in anticipation that a new class was necessary. “We are still receiving phone calls daily for additions to the preschool program,” said Hammer.
• heard from director of community services Pat Uhlenhake that Defiance is one of two counties out of the 77 counties scheduled to be a test field for a new statewide software.
• heard from CCEM Jenna Peper that except for the sign on Second Street, the new signs inside and outside the building will be installed in the next couple of weeks.
• entered into executive session to discuss employment and compensation of a public employee. No action was taken.
