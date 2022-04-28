The Defiance County Board of DD and Good Samaritan school recognized a long-time superintendent at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Mary Reeves, who served as superintendent for the board and the school, was recognized with a plaque and her daughter, Amy Struble was on hand for the presentation. Interim Superintendent Deb Guilford made the presentation at the beginning of the meeting. Dr. J.D. Reeves from Mercy Hospital, brother of Amy and Mary’s son, had also been invited but was absent at the presentation.
“I want to introduce Amy Stuble, the daughter of Mary Reeves who was the superintendent here for many years,” said Guilford. “Mary Reeves was my mentor and I think she was a mentor to a number of us in this room. I was trying to count how long she had served and I have a picture of her in my office from 1968, where she was called the “director.” Jenna (the public relations director for the board) had said that Mary served on the board prior to that. She did serve as director from 1968-1992.”
Guilford reminded those in attendance of a quote from Mary, “When people love their work it shows, that’s the spirit of Good Sam.”
Too, Guilford added, “When I came back in January, I went to one of the Special Olympics basketball games and Bob Carpenter, a former board member, shook his finger at me and said, ‘I want you to get a plaque up there’ — the basketball backboards in our gymnasium were donated in memory of Mary.”
She added that “those backboards actually came out of the old high school through the work of Mike Struble (former Defiance City Schools superintendent, and husband of Amy), and we wanted to make sure that we had this plaque to commemorate her memory and all that she did for Good Samaritan School and the Defiance County Board of DD.”
The plaque will be placed in Good Samaritan School’s gymnasium.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee. No action was taken.
In other news, the board:
• approved the addition of one preschool unit for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved NOWAC contract addendum for nursing services.
• approved Special Olympics fiscal controls.
• approved a one-time pay out of excess vacation leave carryover for 12-month employees due to unusual circumstances created by the COVID pandemic.
• recognized the one-year work anniversary of Clarissa Ankney.
• approved a revised memorandum of understanding regarding bus driver health insurance.
{div}• rescinded and replaced the policy for funding of non-medicaid adult services with a ‘payer of last resort’ policy.{/div}
• approved the Master Housing Agreement addendum with Defiance County Residential Housing, Inc.
• approved the proposed salary schedule for instructor assistants for 2022-23 school year.
• accepted the resignation of Joann Reed, bus driver, and approved hiring of Christ Millen, instructor for 2022-23.
• approved the cost of $2,000 for typical preschool student tuition for 2022-23 school year.
• approved the cost of $6,000 per student for LEA contracts for excess costs for 2022-23 school year.
