The Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) heard reports on the creation of a new position and new buses to be delivered soon during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Heidi Hull said she is excited about the addition of a human resources position.
“We are so eager to fill our valuable human resources position,” she said. “Our agency employs over 50 amazing people who will benefit greatly from a human resource manager who can help guide them as they come on board and learn what our agency is all about.”
The human resources role will serve the employees in various capacities, Hull added.
“This person can help support our employees in the areas of insurance benefits, training opportunities, agency policies and procedures, promoting a positive culture and more,” she said. “Every member of our team fills a unique role and contributes to our overall service model. It is crucial that they receive the support they deserve to be their very best. I am hopeful that we will find someone who supports our vision of enriching the lives and meeting the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities and their communities throughout their lifetime.”
Applications for the new position will be accepted through Feb. 17.
Travis Hammer, principal at Good Samaritan School reported that the two buses ordered in March are to be delivered within days.
“I am happy to report that buses are currently in Lima with our name on them,” said Hammer. “They are finishing them up, putting the final details on them. The day they are finished, I have two drivers who volunteered — I will drive them to Lima and they will drive the buses back. We are hoping next week we have two, bright and shiny new buses in front of our school. Once they arrive the state has to come and inspect them, but they are on their way.”
Hull also reported on the newly adopted strategic plan that took effect on Jan. 1. She promised to give monthly updates at the board meetings.
Early Intervention Director Dennis Myers reported that the DCBDD is working with the Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence (OCALI) to help fund training costs of $4,000 for developmental specialists in the Play and Language for Autistic Youngsters (PLAY) project. He also reported that the funds were approved and that his team would go forward with the training.
Pat Uhlenhake, director of community services, said that the multi-agency transition planning committee continues to do well.
“Several meetings have been held with a good attendance,” he reported. “The group is working on developing a webpage that reflects services for transitional youth.”
Uhlenhake also reported that currently one individual is on the waiting list for services through her office.
Before the regular January meeting, the board held its organizational meeting to elect officers and take care of authorizing the superintendent to do the business necessary to keep the DCBDD running from day to day.
Jami Cameron was elected to another term as president of the board. Also taking another term as officers are Roberta Phlipot as vice president and Stephanie Meyer as recording secretary.
In other news, the board:
• approved a non-Medicaid services contract with 2Daughters, LLC.
• heard a report from Myers that a grant through NOWAC has come from the state to help with the early interventions evaluation process.
• hired Michele Schmunk for custodian maintenance, effective Feb. 3.
• declared March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.