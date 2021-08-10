School district superintendents from each public school district in Defiance County, along with the Defiance County Health Department, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Independence Education Center and Good Samaritan School, came together to identify common practices for the 2021-2022 school year in Defiance County.
These general principles will guide each school district as they move forward with the 2021-2022 school year throughout Defiance County:
1. Each school district in Defiance County will implement recommended safety protocols to the highest degree possible.
2. Each school district will work closely with the Defiance County Department of Health to promote safety in each school building.
3. Each school district will be transparent with all stakeholders that some level of risk will always be present when children and school district employees occupy school district facilities.
4. School districts recognize the need for consistency in areas of operations while recognizing that individual differences in classroom sizes, school facilities, and building operations may lead to some inconsistencies.
5. This plan is subject to change.
These principles will be common to all Defiance County public school districts:
• We will offer in-person instruction in accordance with our district calendars.
• There is no mask mandate in place at this time; we will leave the decision to parents based on personal preferences. If cases were to increase within a district, a mask mandate may be required.
• Also, COVID vaccinations of children ages 12 and over are at the discretion of parents. Please note that anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID does NOT have to quarantine if they have been exposed to COVID unless they are symptomatic. Quarantine measures are still in place for those that are unmasked, unvaccinated, and within six feet for 15 or more cumulative minutes of someone with COVID.
• Defiance County will host more vaccination clinics for those who are interested.
Under current federal orders and accompanying guidance, students and staff are required to wear masks on school transportation, whether vaccinated or not, until Sept. 13. At that time the order may end or possibly be extended.
We are very excited to see all our staff and students in the near future.
Jamie Gerken — Defiance County Health Department
Keith Countryman — Hicksville Exempted Village Schools
Robert Morton — Defiance City Schools
Steve Arnold — Central Local Schools
Beth Hench — Ayersville Local Schools
Nicole Wells — Northeastern -Local Schools
Timothy Bower — Good Samaritan School
Kerri Weir — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.