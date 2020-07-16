School district superintendents from each public school district in Defiance County, along with representatives from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Independence Education Center, Good Samaritan School and the Defiance County Health Department, have come together to identify common practices for school re-opening in Defiance County this fall.
These common practices and guidelines were determined following guidance made available from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) regarding guidelines for school reopening for the 2020-21 school year.
The following general principles will guide each school district as it moves forward with reopening schools throughout Defiance County:
1. Each school district in Defiance County is planning on returning to school five days a week and will implement recommended safety protocols to the highest degree possible.
2. Each school district will work closely with the Defiance County Department of Health to promote safety in each school building.
3. Each school district will be transparent with all stakeholders that some level of risk will always be present when children and school district employees occupy school district facilities.
4. School districts recognize the need for consistency in areas of operations while recognizing that individual differences in classroom sizes, school facilities, and building operations may lead to some inconsistencies.
5. School districts are planning to maintain their previously approved school calendars with some possible front-loading of employee professional development.
6. This plan is subject to change.
The following principles will be common to all Defiance County public school districts:
Communications when a student/staff member has been diagnosed with a COVID-19 positive case
Communication will be developed by the health department, not the school district. A common template will be developed to include the following:
• Specify to parents which classroom the confirmed case was in (example, Mr. Smith). More generalized statement to building staff.
• The school district will cooperate with the health department’s work in social tracing.
• A 14-day quarantine will be required of any student who is determined to be in close contact as determined by the health department.
• The Defiance County Health Department will write a letter for the school district to use, and the letter will explain/define what is considered a close contact to a positive case of COVID-19 that will result in quarantine.
Student health issues that are NOT diagnosed as COVID-19
● Normal return-to-school policy.
● Temperatures may be taken upon return. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they and their families will be quarantined for 14 days. The Health Department will perform all contact tracing.
Food Service
All districts will offer food service. Logistics will be determined by each district in compliance with the health department based on:
• Reduced capacity/occupancy and increased spacing of the school cafeteria.
• No self-service.
• Individual condiments.
Classroom Occupancy
● Districts will inform parents that safety protocols are in place, but any student who attends school will incur some level of risk. Districts will decrease the likelihood of infection with hygiene, cleaning and safety procedures, but being in a public place has a certain level of risk that cannot be eliminated.
● Classroom occupancy will be determined based on each individual circumstance with the maximum amount of safety considerations possible.
● Face coverings are recommended for all students.
● School employees will be required to use a face covering unless one of the approved exceptions listed on ODE’s website is met.
Remote Learning
● Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts will offer remote learning for parents who do not wish to send their child to school. Each local district will have guidelines related to remote learning.
Visitors/Volunteers/Parties
● There are different levels of school visitors, and each district will make decisions for each situation.
Transportation
● Districts will allow two students per seat, and in some instances, three students per seat if the children are younger and therefore smaller.
● Districts will attempt to seat siblings together.
● Seating charts are required.
● Face coverings are required for drivers and highly recommended for students. If a district requires students to wear face coverings, the district may refuse to transport a student who refuses to wear a face covering.
● In the event state policies require school districts to use alternative schedules, districts may adopt minimum requirements for transportation to reduce the number of students who are eligible for school district transportation.
Recess
● School districts will make every effort to maintain consistency with other safety procedures.
● This may mean that districts limit student access to certain pieces of playground equipment and restrict activities that are “high touch” and difficult to clean or maintain social distancing.
● All districts may work toward “structured” recess activities such as nature walks that limit students’ physical contact with others.
● Students must sanitize their hands after recess.
Those who worked on the principles and guidelines for reopening include: Jamie Gerken, health commissioner of the Defiance County Department of Health; Keith Countryman, superintendent of Hicksville Exempted Village Schools; and Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools; Steve Arnold, superintendent of Central Local Schools; Don Diglia, superintendent of Ayersville Local Schools; Nicole Wells, superintendent of Northeastern Local Schools; Timothy Bower, superintendent of Good Samaritan School; and Kerri Weir, superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
