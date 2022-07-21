The Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board issued a press release noting that on Tuesday that the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) will be observed.
The ADA provides protections against discrimination of people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, education, health care, recreation, transportation and housing.
It was enacted and signed into law to ensure that people with disabilities have the same rights and access to opportunities as people without disabilities, the DD board noted. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division plays a critical role in enforcing the ADA, working towards a future in which doors are open to equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living, integration and economic self-sufficiency for persons with disabilities, it added.
The DD Board noted that it will continue the “disability rights movement” with a focus on:
• identity: celebrating disability and empowering people with disabilities to lead and advocate for their diverse needs.
• community integration: advocating for the right for people with disabilities to live in their homes and communities by providing accessible and equitable transportation and housing.
• healthcare: strengthening infrastructure to ensure people with disabilities have control over their healthcare decisions and equal access to quality, affordable and comprehensive care.
• employment: eliminating systemic, discriminatory practices that create barriers to community integration, economic opportunity and self-empowerment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.