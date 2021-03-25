The Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities (DCBDD) met Tuesday to move forward on a resolution to assure Good Samaritan School would have classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Just as for other schools, COVID-19 has created many challenges for Good Samaritan. When asked if there were any concerns from the parents, a few rose to address the school’s four day week. Earlier in the year because of COVID-19 concerns, Superintendent Tim Bowers had made the decision to use Wednesday as a cleaning day for the school. Bowers said, “My first concern is always safety.” The board did not take action to return to a five day week at Good Samaritan; instead keeping Wednesday as a “deep cleaning” day.
Expenditures for February were approved, and the board moved on to committee reports. It was the first time the board had heard from the newly formed transportation services committee. Amanda Westrick spoke for the committee and reported that they had come up with many good ideas to help with the transportation concerns for the school. The ideas look at all the aspects of transportation from bus drivers and aids to other staff needed. According to Westrick, the committee is there to monitor needs and resources.
During the committee’s report, Bowers reported that he had been in contact with potential bus drivers and bus assistants. When asked if there were enough transportation staff for the 2021-22 school year, his answer was clear, “No.” Most of the time for the meeting revolved around transportation concerns.
In new business, the board:
• recognized Lisa Meuller’s seven years of work as a classroom aide.
• accepted resignation for bus assistant/classroom aide, Brittany Harris.
• before approval of the resolution, added the need to continue the newly formed transportation services committee for one year. They then went into executive session. Upon return, they adjourned until next month.
