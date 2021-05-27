As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities plans to return to normal.
At May meeting Tuesday night, Tara Shumaker, Principal/Early Intervention Specialist, reported that face-to-face home visits were being prepared. She noted that Aug. 31 is the date that all plans for such visits have to be ready to implement.
Transportation still being a challenge for the Good Samaritan School, Timothy Bower, board superintendent, reported that advertisements for bus drivers and bus driver aides had been run in The Crescent-News, and had been posted on Facebook.
Bowers also noted that radio announcements were being planned for FM 98.1. So far, no responses have come from either the ads or the social media posts.
The board also accepted proposals for upgrades to the playground for about $27,000 in total.
Dilly Door Company will remove and replace the existing posts, and install a new six-foot fence. Additionally, new boards at the base of the fence will be replaced to ensure the mulch does not get lost underneath the fencing. The total cost would be $17,100 of the total for upgrades.
Approved mulch, that has no dyes or chemicals added, from the Snider Recreation company will be replaced. The board noted that the company had been used in the past for playground equipment.
The board also:
• announced 5-year anniversary for Pat Uhlenhake, Director of Community Operations.
• accepted the resignation of Tara Shumaker, Principal/Early Intervention Specialist.
• approved the contract with Defiance County Family and Children First Council, Defiance County Board of Commissioners and Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities for Early Intervention Services Coordination Grant in the amount of $78,094.00 — effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
