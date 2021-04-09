Defiance College’s McMaster School for Advancing Humanity will hold its 16th annual McMaster Symposium and Academic Colloquium April 14. This year, the event will be completely online, and the public is invited to attend presentations virtually.
The event, entitled “The Question of Individual Liberties as Critical to Improving the Human Condition” starts Wednesday. At 9 a.m., Defiance College President Dr. Richanne Mankey will offer opening remarks before joining fellow speaker Robert E. Mills for the keynote dialogue.
Morning sessions from 10 a.m.–noon include the McMaster Belize and Panama Learning Community presentations, along with additional sessions entitled: “Evaluation and Measure in Basketball,” “Collecting Digital Information: A Guide for Victim Advocates,” “How Fake Imagery on Social Media Alters our Reality,” “First-Year Inquiry Research Paper Competition,” “The Different Kinds of Crimes Throughout the United States,” and “Markov Chains and Stochastic Matrices: Retention Analysis of Defiance College Student-Athletes.”
At noon, “Race Awareness in 2021: Exploring Whiteness and Blackness” will promote understanding and provocative challenges about perceptions of race.
Afternoon sessions from 1–4 p.m. include the McMaster Local/Independence Education Center Learning Community, Service Leaders and a McMaster Scholar panel discussion seeking to answer questions about the application process and Scholar experience.
Additional afternoon sessions include a first year orator competition and the following presentations: “Design Makes a Difference,” “The Value of an Internship,” “An Analysis of Passive Blood Spatters from an Injury to the Human Body’s Torso,” “The Effects of Human Drugs on the Insect Immune System,” “Acceptance and Inclusion: Are You a Barrier?,” “Amritsar Massacre of 1919,” “Authorship Abuse and Academic Spam Email: An Investigation into the Complexity of Co-Authorship,” “How Does Head Trauma Affect Mice?,” “African Americans During the Vietnam Era,” and “McMaster Model GAP Year Community-Based Research Course Experience.”
For more information about the symposium and the schedule, go to www.defiance.edu. Presentations may be attended individually through links on the website. Session links will also be shared as they go live on the Defiance College Facebook and Twitter pages. Save the date for next year’s event: April 21, 2022.
