Defiance College recently had an outbreak of 38 COVID-19 positive test results. Due to the quick response by the college’s COVID health team, it is well on its way to containment.
The new cases were mainly concentrated in athletics and discovered during follow-up testing from three previously tested students. Working closely with the Defiance County Health Department, the college immediately took safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Thanks to the tireless efforts of a number of individuals on campus, we have shown a history of eliminating spread from COVID-19 to the greater student body,” stated DC President Dr. Richanne Mankey. “We expect that to continue in this situation as well. Since our first positive case, our goal has always been quick and decisive action to limit COVID-19’s spread. The health and safety of our campus community is one of our top priorities, especially during this pandemic.”
Health commissioner Jamie Gerken said, “We would like to thank Defiance College for being proactive in their steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, despite all best efforts this virus has the capability to spread. We appreciate the quick response Defiance College makes when a case is identified. This quick response is imperative in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Defiance County Health Department is collaborating with Defiance College to investigate cases and work together to limit the spread of the virus on the campus and in our community.”
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be in isolation for 10 days.
Those who have been in close contact with others who tested positive will be in quarantine for 14 days. The students will be retested approximately every five days until quarantine ends and no positive tests are present. DC is taking the COVID-19 situation and contact tracing seriously.
It appears this uptick in cases occurred because a few individuals did not adhere to the preventative measures required by DC. Currently there are 38 COVID-19 cases on campus. This represents 5% of the campus population.
DC requires everyone on campus to wear a mask when around other people, perform a daily health check and report results through DC’s Campus Clear app, maintain physical distancing whenever possible, clean and sanitize their work and study spaces, wash/sanitize their hands often, and show respect to others. Layering these measures is the best defense.
The college’s goal is to continue face-to-face instruction through Thanksgiving.
