Beverly Fanning, assistant professor of design at Defiance College, was invited to judge the 2021 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. The judging was entirely online. Fanning critiqued 247 regional submissions, taking three days to complete.
“It was an honor to be selected as a judge for the OGYAE,” stated Fanning. “It’s an opportunity to see the best our state has to offer in terms of artistic ability.”
The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition, now in its 51st year, is dedicated to the educational and artistic advancement of talented young people in the state of Ohio, and is open to Ohio’s 1,112 high schools chartered by the State of Ohio Department of Education. Judges for this level of competition, chosen from all over the country, are generally professional artists, college level instructors, or both.
About 2,500 out of 10,000 regional entries are selected for state judging. State jurors then select 300 for the actual exhibition, with 25 of those chosen to receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence.
“What is truly extraordinary is, despite setbacks and challenges students faced surrounding the pandemic, including limited in-person instruction and variable access to supplies, equipment, and studio space, there was no shortage of high quality artistic works. I commend all students and art teachers who contributed works this year to the competition,” added Fanning. “I think what we can expect to see at the final exhibit is a prodigious amount of originality brought out by the year’s events and circumstances.”
The exhibition is scheduled to run April 25-May 20 at the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower, across from the State Capitol. The Tower is open weekdays only, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information go to: www.govart.org.
