Changes are in store for the 2020-21 school year at Defiance College in an effort to combat any potential coronavirus concerns in the fall.
In an update to Defiance College students and staff Thursday afternoon, DC president Richanne Mankey outlined a plan for the 2020-21 school year, most specifically, changes in the fall semester.
"We know that operations at Defiance College will be different than they were before the coronavirus invaded," said Mankey in the release email. "One thing has not changed — our focus is first and foremost on you — keeping our students, faculty, staff, trustees and guests safe and engaged at Defiance College.
"Unless there are drastic changes in our state or our country related to the containment of COVID-19, our plan is to hold classes face-to-face in the fall, with measures taken for safety that will include physical distancing and all other necessary safety precautions."
A total of five notable changes to the upcoming school year were outlined in the release.
- Classes will be held Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday, with courses being offered all day and into the evening.
- Wednesdays will be available for internship, field experience, student teaching and practicum hours due to anticipated physical distancing requirements on sites or to be used as a study day.
- Course sections will be split so that half the class attends in-person on the first day of class in a week while the others in that class participate online.
- Classes will be held the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-24) with break beginning on Wednesday. Following the Thanksgiving break, classes will be held online only — in addition to final exams — to minimize exposure to COVID-19 as well as the seasonal flu.
- January 2020 classes will resume as scheduled.
Mankey also noted that the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference would be issuing a press release soon, sharing a quote from that release: “The HCAC presidential and athletic leadership groups remain optimistic that the HCAC will be able to safely conduct fall athletic competition. Currently, HCAC institutions are finalizing their plans and determinations regarding students returning to campuses for the fall term. Following those announcements, the HCAC plans to provide updates to the public on athletic activities at regular 15-day intervals until the start of the fall seasons."
Additionally, documents will be published on the Defiance College website (www.defiance.edu) regarding five major topics: 'self checks and reporting temperatures,' 'monitoring yourself for COVID-19 symptoms,' 'facial coverings/masks,' 'managing the space' and 'managing the cleaning and disinfecting.'
According to Mankey, more details from the school's academic affairs and student life departments will follow for new and returning students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.