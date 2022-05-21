Sally Bissell has been named executive director of Institutional Advancement at Defiance College.
Bissell comes to the position after serving as director of the Institute for Career Readiness and Lifelong Learning for almost seven years at the college.
“Sally brings a tremendous amount of experience and dedication to the Institutional Advancement Office,” stated Dr. Richanne Mankey, Defiance College president. “Her long-standing relationships both on and off campus were a major consideration in her promotion. I expect her to help lead DC to continued success as we approach our 175th anniversary.”
Bissell assumed her role at Defiance on May 16 and she will be responsible for leading and further developing a comprehensive advancement program within the framework of the college’s vision — combining civic, cultural and learning engagement.
“When I first began working at Defiance College, I would tell people that it felt like I was coming home,” says Bissell. “Stepping into the executive director position of the institutional advancement office has a very similar feel. I’m home. I have been fortunate to grow personally and professionally while working at DC. I am very thankful for all the support.”
Bissell has been a fixture at Defiance College for 34 years, including 30 years serving in various director roles. She has over 41 years of experience in higher education. At Defiance College, Bissell held positions ranging from assistant women’s track coach to assistant director of admissions to director of alumni and parent relations. She was instrumental in designing Jacket Journey, the college’s four-year program for career readiness.
Bissell graduated from Defiance College with a bachelor of science in physical education, health and recreation in 1981 and from the University of Toledo with a master of education with an emphasis in higher education in 1995. She is the co-chair of the Collegiate EmployNet Consortium and a member of several other professional organizations and committees.
