Defiance College held a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday to recognize 117 graduates. Conferring the degrees online were vice president of academic affairs Dr. Agnes Caldwell and President Richanne Mankey.
Also that afternoon, various faculty members hand-delivered diplomas to students. Delivery of diplomas was optional for graduates, with more than 60 students opting in. Social distancing and the new health screening guidelines were adhered to by all involved.
“Defiance College embraces each individual as an integral part of our learning community,” said Mankey, addressing the students watching online. “Because of that, I believe that as you graduate, you have learned from every experience you have had on campus — both in the classroom and beyond the classroom. That sort of transformative learning promotes the development of wisdom over a lifetime.
“Reflecting about your college years occurs often,” she noted, “and the years go by amazingly fast. Soon you will be decades beyond today. You are each now an indelible part of the history of Defiance College that dates back to 1850.”
Mankey quoted an African proverb. “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”
She noted that “even though we are safely apart today, let’s go together.”
The regularly-scheduled, in-person commencement ceremony has been postponed to a later date. Speakers and award winners will be announced at that time.
Saturday’s commencement can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFGA2ESbgLU&fbclid=IwAR23t-NiOPYXkI8P-xSH1NCkCJEJ1Hd6jQUWPbU5LYGRImhYhgWPl9209Qk.
Receiving diplomas were:
• Bachelor of arts: Steven Elliott, Cumming, Ga.; Anna Craft, Elkhart, Ind.; Ashley Lee, Millington, Mich.; Jovon Thomason, Port Huron, Mich.; Sierra Wall, South Haven, Mich.; John Beck and Ronald Cody, Archbold; Paris Creek, magna cum laude, Bryan; William Bohlman, Centerville; Tyler Bullock, Cincinnati; Jarod Brossia, Curtice; Braxton Horton, Dayton; Teresa Watkins, magna cum laude, and Nicole Zolman, Defiance; Jessica Davis, Delta; Luke Miller, Grover Hill; Jonathan Brown, magna cum laude, Haskins; Dusty Powell, Hicksville; Adam Ordel, Lima; Kevin O’Neil, Lyons; Noah Goodrich, magna cum laude, and Alexa St. Julian, Oregon; Stephen Dolan, magna cum laude, Painesville; Bradley Collins, Pickerington; Daren Gies, Plymouth; Katherine Murphy and Cory Sidle, magna cum laude, Sherwood; Camrin Santchi, Swanton; Jude Neary, cum laude, Toledo; Joseph Musgrave, Upper Sandusky; and Henry Brown, England.
• Bachelor of science: Ronald Wu, Honolulu, Hawaii; Austin Wheeler, Almont, Mich.; Blake Newman, cum laude, Jackson, Mich.; Lindsay Aversa, Memphis, Mich.; Sarah Madaras, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Abigail Cronin, cum laude, Lambertville, Mich.; Lauren Rogers, Munger, Mich.; Jacob Vorce, Paw Paw, Mich.; Christopher Keys Jr.; Pontiac, Mich.; William Bruhn, Wixom, Mich.; Garrett Enders, Arcadia; Jason Santora, Avon; Shelby Stamm, summa cum laude, Bellevue; Elizabeth Martin, magna cum laude, Bellefontaine;
Paris Creek, magna cum laude, and Desiray Zaleski, magna cum laude, Bryan; Kody King, magna cum laude, Cecil; William Bohlman, Centerville; Sydney Zeuch, Cincinnati; Brooke Gostomsky, cum laude, and Arianna Richards, Covington; Katherine Settich, Dayton; Loren Davenport, magna cum laude, Adriana Dockery, magna cum laude, Olivia Fett, summa cum laude, Mary-Michael Jackson, Madeleine McMaster, Ashton Otte, Garrett Sierra, Danielle Vance, and Allison White, magna cum laude, Defiance;
Madison Bowman, magna cum laude, Eaton; Emily Culler, summa cum laude, Farmer Matthew Groves, Findlay; Hannah Clay and Erin Osting, Fort Jennings; Derek Angelone, cum laude, Gibsonburg; Christopher Davis, summa cum laude, and Corey Davis, summa cum laude, Haviland; Rylea Amspaugh, Heath; Kiana Carpenter, Holmesville; Cheyanne Bultman, Huber Heights; Erica Honigfort, Kalida; Lauren Oglesbee, Kenton;
Jada Lopez and Paige Sickmiller, magna cum laude, Leipsic; Dylan Harris, Marblehead; Brooke Plummer, Marysville; Emily Miller, cum laude, Maumee; Malia Ferry, summa cum laude, Milford; Matthew Rosebrook, Miller City; Rachel Wehrman, Minster; Mariah Huff, Mogadore; Machetta Porter, New Bavaria; Danielle Carruthers, New London; Lauren Perry, Northwood; Noah Goodrich, magna cum laude, Oregon; Jewel Isaac, magna cum laude, Rittman;
Cory Sidle, magna cum laude, Sherwood; Natalie Woodson, cum laude, Springboro; Jordan Furko, Swanton; Grant Curavo, Samara Coates, Emma Seitz, and Katarina Wicher, cum laude, Toledo; Whitney Webb, cum laude, Tory; Nathan Kline, Van Wert; Jessica Mello, summa cum laude, Vermilion; April Howard and Steven Pope, Wauseon; Andrew Benchoff, Wooster; Christopher Kimmel, Allouez, Wis.; and Robyn Boyd, summa cum laude, Westmoreland, Jamaica.
• Bachelor of science in nursing: Cody Brown, Grass Lake, Mich.; Leah Anderson, Hicksville; Lyndsey Donley, Lima; Leah Vandenberghe, Napoleon; Katherine Murphy, Sherwood; Andrea Guerra, Toledo; and Montgomery Irvine, Xenia.
• Master of arts in education: Megan Lamberson, Montpelier; and Megan Chapman, Swanton.
• Master of business administration: Bryan Mestre, Miami, Fla.; Corina Salinas, Chicago, Ill.; Ethan Foster, Rushville, Ind.; Brittany Osborne, Union City, Ind.; Erica Huber, Anna; Christopher Clawson and Santana Villarreal, Defiance; Megan Warren, Mason; and Damon Sims Jr., Aliquippa, Pa.
•Associate of arts: Sydney Zeuch, Cincinnati.
