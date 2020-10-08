Defiance College saw significant increases in both the number of donors, as well as total giving for the fiscal year 2019-20. Through the generous support of alumni/ae, friends, and community members, DC received more than $1.6 million from 1,330 total donors.
“The greater part of my working career has been in institutional advancement, and I have never had a year as surprising as this,” said John Trautman, senior institutional advancement advisor for Defiance College. “I don’t want to say my expectations were low, but they were definitely reserved. To have friends of the college show this level of support leaves me excited and awestruck.”
Two major gifts totaling $270,000 came in from unexpected sources and both were somewhat of a surprise. One gift of $170,000 came from the Verna K. Evanoff Trust and a gift of $100,000 was received from The John C. Markey Charitable Fund. Incoming and returning students will have the opportunity to benefit from these generous gifts. The gifts are both designated to help students through grants and scholarships.
“These two gifts really encapsulate giving to the college in that they were both somewhat surprising. We received gifts from a number of very generous individuals and businesses with whom we haven’t had contact for years. Many just wanted to show their support for Defiance College. Thank you to all of our wonderful donors,” Trautman added.
In May, the college launched its Defi the Odds campaign in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign ended in June and more than 500 people responded, raising more than $200,000.
“Unexpected circumstances can be heart-warming and fulfilling like these two extremely generous gifts,” stated Defiance College President Richanne Mankey. “Others provide unexpected challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has been an opportunity to live our mission and express our values in order to navigate times of ambiguity and uncertainty. During the pandemic, alumni/ae connected with the Defi the Odds campaign to express gratefulness for DC’s role in their lives and careers. All of these gifts are truly heartfelt as they came when the pandemic may have been negatively impacting their personal and professional lives.”
