Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the dean’s list or the school honors list.
The honors list is for students achieving a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and enrolled in six to 11 semester hours for which letter grades are given. Students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours for which letter grades are given are named to the dean’s list.
Dean’s list students are:
Lisa-Maria Markau, Cape Coral, Fla.; Raymond Sewell, Hallandale Beach, Fla.; Michella A. Corsini, New Port Richey, Fla.; Colin J. Milite, Saint Johns, Fla.; Jacob S. Rygula, Midlothian, Ill.; Kalin E. Hubble, Anderson, Ind.; Rylee A. Hershberger, Bremen, Ind.; Briawna F. Francis, Danville, Ind.; Ethan R. Harris, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Cassidy N. Weiss, Richmond, Ind.; Austin T. Boles and Lucas D. Panella, Burlington, Ky.; Bennett F. Pack, Glasgow, Ky.;
Carmen B. Caldwell and Josilyn M. Guzman, Brownstown, Mich.; Danielle K. Ryan, Fowlerville, Mich.; Jason A. Slachter, Holland, Mich.; Blake D. Newman, Jackson, Mich.; Grace K. Gostlin, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Abigail C. Cronin, Lambertville, Mich.; Brandon E. Barber, Lansing, Mich.; Gabriel S. Curell, Lapeer, Mich.; Mackenzie C. Benham, Marshall, Mich.; Jordan M. Williams, Osseo, Mich.; Nysha T. Speed, Sterling Heights, Mich.;
Dylan M. King, Las Vegas, Nev.; Colton L. Hines, Ansonia; Austin J. Horning, Archbold; Alicia J. Breneman, Jonathan E. Brown, Paris M. Creek, Lucas R. Nye, Cory E. Sidle, Alyssa E. Snyder, Isabella D. Swartz and Desiray V. Zaleski, Bryan; Nicole R. Sims, Camden; Katherine J. Murphy, Cecil; Zachary I. Brazen and Jarren T. Casto, Celina; Ally E. Enneking, Nicholas A. Stifel, and Morgan A. Zang, Cincinnati;
Isabella D. Marshall, Circleville; Megan L. Ladd, Cloverdale; Hunter M. Schwochow, Clyde; Sean N. Tyson, Columbus; Addyson J. Armey and Mackenzie Rayle, Continental; Brant E. Richardson, Convoy; Brooke D. Gostomsky, Covington; Jarod J. Brossia, Curtice; Braxton L. Horton, Dayton;
Emily S. Bergman, Kaitlyn M. Borgelt, Robyn A. Boyd, Cody H. Brown, Tyler J. Bullock, Adriana W. Dockery, Chelsea M. Dockery, Connor J. English, Olivia A. Fett, Sarah M. Harris, Jewel C. Isaac, Alexis M. Kiessling, Kody M. King, Delaney J. Monnin, Patricia Orzechowski, Morgan M. Porter, Robert D. Richmond, Devon A. Smith, Garrett J. Snyder, Mallery G. Sullivan, Stephanie L. Taylor, Alexander T. Wallen and Benjamen C. Zedaker of Defiance;
Aaliyah Blanchard, Delta; Madison M. Bowman, Eaton; Emily D. Culler, Edgerton; Dominic G. Kuzujanakis, Enon; Macy L. Bowling, Findlay; Hannah L. Clay and Erin A. Osting, Fort Jennings; Matthew W. Cline, Fostoria; Jennifer N. Nashalsky, Galloway; Joshua C. Vischer, Genoa; Noah H. Svanberg, Grand Rapids; Erin M. Breece, Hamler;
Lauren N. Criblez and Summer M. McCloskey, Harrod; Christopher N. Davis and Corey M. Davis, Haviland; Katherine G. Settich, Huber Heights; Rachel H. Lowell, Lakewood; Paige A. Sickmiller, Leipsic; Chelsey M. Strawser, Lewisburg; MacKenzie P. Armey, Liberty Center; Adam M. Ordel and Brianna M. Snider, Lima; Colin D. Minner, London; Elizabeth A. Martin and Payne T. Miller, Marysville;
Sydney A. Zeuch, Mason; Emily J. Miller, Maumee; Malia C. Ferry, Milford; John W. Kolar, Morrow; Nathan B. Hall, Mount Gilead; Lane D. Good, Orry Killam, and Leah L. Vandenberghe, Napoleon; Rylea N. Amspaugh, Nashport; Fletcher Kramer, Noah P. Pistory, and Machetta L. Porter, New Bavaria; Lauren J. Perry, Northwood; Shelby L. Stamm and Dallas B. Yost, Norwalk;
Owen P. Hiegel, Erica D. Honigfort, and Brandon D. Unverferth, Ottawa; Stephen J. Dolan, Painesville; Shana R. Manz, Paulding; Seth W. Yenser, Payne; Jude E. Neary, Perrysburg; Sophia M. Moller and Zaria L. Neal, Pickerington; Hannah R. Brehm-Gutting, Pioneer; Autumn M. Saddler, Sheffield Lake; Hali M. Geraci and Natalie K. Woodson, Springboro;
Kaylee D. Dunkle, Stoutsville; Chyanne M. Cameron and Hayden J. Clingaman, Stryker; Jordan T. Furko, Karem M. Hassan, and Camrin D. Santchi, Swanton; Michaela K. Hunt and Hailey E. Krawczyk, Sylvania; Katarina R. Wicher, Toledo; Alexandria K. Sparks, Trenton; Whitney K. Webb, Troy; Kaitlyn E. Hughes, Van Wert; Jessica C. Mello, Vermilion; Marissa M. Roberts, Warren;
Tristan A. Barajas, Noah S. Blosser, Steven W. Pope, and Parker R. Tilse, Wauseon; Grant M. Johnson, Waynesville; Kelsie J. Shafer, West Alexandria; Lucas P. Thomeier, Wickliffe; Andrew L. Benchoff, Wooster; Nicholas I. Minshall, Bethel Park, Pa.; Christian M. Rennie, Conroe, Texas; and Jessica R. Lynt, Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Honors list students are:
Levi E. Dirig, Bluffton, Ind.; Alysia Fickel, Chevelle R. Gonzales, April D. Johnson, Anna M. Monte, Adrianna G. Osborne, Ashton M. Otte, Danielle J. Vance, Kendra N. Wellman and Allison N. White, Defiance; Rachel A. Wehrman, Fort Loramie; Derek K. Angelone, Gibsonburg; Kevin E. Troyer, Hicksville; Matthew L. Rosebrook, Leipsic; Lyndsey L. Donley, Lima; Dylan J. Harris, Marblehead; Noah E. Goodrich, Oregon; Leah K. Anderson, Sherwood,; Andrea L. Guerra and Emma M. Seitz, Toledo; and April R. Howard, Wauseon.
