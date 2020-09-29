In the past year, Defiance College has seen its job placement rate climb to 96.8%. This marks its highest level in nearly a decade. President Richanne Mankey has made a concerted effort to place a priority on student employment outcomes. The results are clearly visible as DC’s job placement rate (which includes students attending graduate school) has continued to rise each year under her presidency.
“Students put a lot of faith in higher education to help them find a successful career,” stated Mankey. “It is our responsibility to prepare students to go into the workforce with the academic knowledge of their chosen field, but also with a sense of adaptability to new challenges and the creativity to prosper in an ever-changing world. Defiance College owes it to students to make certain they are ready to enter the workforce.”
Defiance has had a career development office for years; however, Mankey, in an effort to strengthen the college’s career focus, has decided to house the career development office under the newly minted Institute for Career Readiness and Lifelong Learning.
“Our new institute is another acknowledgement of our commitment to Defiance College students being prepared for — and obtaining — a career,” said Mankey. “Not only did the college create this new institute, we also created a first-of-its-kind program called Jacket Journey. Now, students will be focusing on their career goals from matriculation to graduation. To our knowledge, Defiance is the first higher education institution to make career readiness a requirement in the academic curriculum.”
The Institute for Career Readiness and Lifelong Learning is led by Dr. Jeremy Taylor, who has been with DC for nearly 10 years. He has been a professor and coach before accepting the responsibilities as the new dean of the institute. The institute now houses the Career Development Office, overseen by Sally Bissell. She has been at DC for more than 30 years. Before being named as director for career development, Bissell previously worked for the college as the director of adult and graduate programs. Working with adult learners gave Bissell an understanding of regional businesses and what they were looking for in new employees. This has proven to be very advantageous for Defiance students upon graduation.
“I have been in higher education a long time, and I don’t think I have ever had the privilege of working alongside two people more dedicated to student success than I have with Sally and Dr. Taylor. Our students continue to benefit from their dedication. I often joke with Sally that she can retire when the college reaches 100% placement rate. With our continued focus on career readiness, that number may truly be a possibility,” declared Mankey.
There are a wide variety of career services offered to students (and DC alumni/ae) through the Institute for Career Readiness and Lifelong Learning. Students are assisted in finding internships or field experiences, as well as with resume help, mock job interviews, access to specialty employment boards, and more.
A 96.8% placement rate takes a campus-wide commitment: students need to understand the importance of career readiness when they first arrive on campus, faculty must teach academic theory in a way that supports real-world scenarios, and staff must continuously support students throughout their time on campus. By working together, DC is focused on career readiness and proving to be a national leader in preparing students for their futures.
