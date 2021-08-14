A total of 13 new teachers have been hired by Defiance City Schools for the 2021-22 school year. New teachers include, front row, from left: Lauren Perry, middle school intervention specialist; Aerica Fackler, high school intervention specialist; Mary Hayner, middle school Spanish; Kelly Cooper, DECA; Erin Redick, band; and Mary Bowling, speech-language pathologist. Back row, from left: Olivia Fett, middle school intervention specialist; Rachel Gerken, fifth grade; Devin Sheller, band; Tammara Busch, middle school intervention specialist; Jackalyn Siebenaler, speech-language pathologist; Rebecca Diaz, Spanish; and Colin Sholl, fifth grade intervention specialist.
