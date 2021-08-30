Superintendent Bob Morton of Defiance City Schools (DCS) has announced in a press release that students, staff and visitors to DCS will be required to wear masks indoors, beginning Tuesday.
The following is the statement from Morton:
"I want to provide an update regarding the health and safety of our schools as it relates to COVID-19.
"During the first nine days of school, the district had 20 student cases and two staff cases resulting in 77 student quarantines.
"As previously shared with you in our re-opening plan, if we saw data within our schools that caused concern, we would pivot quickly to adapt our plan to ensure we take the appropriate steps to safeguard our students and staff. At this point, we must respond to the data and recognize the impact it is having on the students, staff and families.
"Universal masking will prevent most quarantining when exposure to a COVID case happens in the school setting. This will allow our students and staff to stay in school and participate in extra-curricular activities as long as they exhibit no symptoms.
"In consultation with local and state health officials, Defiance City Schools will be requiring that masks be worn indoors for all Pre-K-12 students and staff effective Aug. 31 (Tuesday). This includes indoor athletic events.
"This is not permanent. We will continue to monitor our data daily and will revisit the mask requirement the week of Sept. 27."
