Superintendent Bob Morton of Defiance City Schools (DCS) sent out a release to families of DCS students Friday, regarding an update to mask mandates in the district.
The following is the release from Morton:
“I would like to provide you an update regarding the health and safety of our schools as it relates to COVID-19.
“As shared with you in an email on Sept. 30, we had significantly reduced close contacts requiring quarantine and large daily COVID-19 cases during the first four weeks of universal masking. Our masking requirement was extended to further reduce these close contacts and continue this downward trend of cases. I am pleased to report that we have seen these downward trends continue during these previous three weeks in our data.
“Beginning Monday (Oct. 25), masks will no longer be required for individuals in any Defiance City Schools building.
“Please note, masks are still strongly recommended and remain an option to avoid quarantine when an individual is identified as a close contact. We will continue to follow current health department quarantine guidelines.
“The mask requirement still applies to any individuals utilizing school transportation — MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES ON SCHOOL VEHICLES. Federal guidelines mandate masks until at least January 2022.
“We are continuing to analyze the data we receive that changes on a daily basis. At any point in time if the numbers of positive cases and/or quarantined individuals begins to rise, the district will again consider returning to a mask requirement.
“As always, to help stop the spread of all communicable diseases, please keep your students home when they are showing symptoms of illness.
“Thank you for your continued patience, understanding, flexibility and support as we navigate this school year.”
