The following is the reopening plan for Defiance City Schools for the 2021-22 school year, which was presented to the Defiance City Board of Education Wednesday evening.
The first day of classes for students is Wednesday, and includes the following schedules: Defiance High School — Doors open at 7:45 a.m., school starts at 8 a.m., dismissal is 2:30 p.m. Defiance Middle School — Doors open at 7:45 a.m., school starts at 8 a.m., dismissal is 2:30 p.m. Defiance Elementary School — Doors open at 8:45 a.m., school starts at 9:05 a.m., dismissal for walkers/car riders is 3:20 p.m., dismissal for bus riders is 3:25 p.m.
This plan was developed in conjunction with the Defiance County Department of Health and all other Defiance County Schools. It is subject to change:
The American Academy of Pediatrics (2020) states “ ... that children learn best when physically present in the classroom. But children get much more than academics at school. They also learn social and emotional skills at school, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online.”
The goal of Defiance City Schools is to have everyone in school all day, every day.
The plan includes:
• Face coverings are strongly encouraged for PreK-12 students.
• Parents will be required daily to vigilantly assess for symptoms prior to sending their students to school.
• Students who exhibit any symptoms should stay home.
Symptom Checklist:
• Symptoms range from mild to severe and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
• If a student displays any symptoms during the school day, he/she will be isolated and will be required to go home and remain there until symptom free.
• Breakfast will be provided in a ‘grab and go’ format.
• For lunch, cafeterias will operate at reduced capacity. Students will maintain social distancing. At the elementary, students will have assigned tables.
Social Distancing:
• Every effort will be made to have students practice social distancing at all times during the school day.
• Classrooms will be set up with maximum attainable social distancing.
• Students will sit with maximum attainable distancing in the commons/cafeteria.
• Students will be instructed to wash their hands before and after lunch.
• Social distancing will be strongly recommended during recess.
• Visual aids will be placed throughout the building to help students remember social distancing protocols.
Facility Preparations:
Additional Cleaning/Sanitation will take place in:
• High touch areas
• Classrooms
• School buses
• Restrooms
• Common spaces
Eliminations:
• Parents will not be permitted to walk children to class.
• No shared student supplies.
Transportation:
• Face coverings will be required for bus riders and drivers.
• Health assessments will be completed by parents prior to a student boarding a bus.
• Scheduling of routes and times may change.
• Social distancing will be strongly encouraged at bus stops.
• Students will be seated two to a seat. We will attempt to sit families together.
• Students will be assigned to a bus and a seat with no exceptions.
• There will be no daily changes for drop off and pick up. Changes must be made at least five days prior to the effective date, except for emergencies.
COVID Isolation:
If a child has suspected symptoms after being evaluated by our school nurse/nurse aide, he/she will be moved to the designated isolation room in each building.
• Parents will be contacted.
• The child will remain in the isolation room until the parent/guardian arrives.
• Defiance County Health Department guidelines will be followed regarding return to school.
• Students who are isolated at home or test positive for Covid-19 will be responsible for school work via Google Classroom.
Remote Learning:
• Remote learning consists of at home education facilitated by Defiance City Schools’ staff occurring during a shutdown.
• Remote learning will include live virtual lessons, recorded lessons, and teacher engagement.
If at any time during the school year it becomes necessary to close school buildings and to return to remote learning, all DCS students will be provided with a device, and instruction will take place via Google Classroom.
The recommendations and requirements set forth herein are subject to change and in all likelihood will evolve as the situation progresses.
