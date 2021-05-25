The Defiance City Schools Foundation has announced its scholarship recipients for the class of 2021.

Madison Daniels was awarded one of two $1,650 Claude W. Henkle Scholarships.

Chloe Wetstein earned a $1,650 Claude Henkle Scholarship, the $630.37 Marie Kauser Scholarship, the $500 Ray Marshall Scholarship and a $750 Jordan Shirey Scholarship.

Andrew Frederick was awarded a $570 Jordan Shirey Scholarship, and Max Hoffman was the recipient of the $3,000 Garrit Nixon Scholarship.

